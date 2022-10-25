Advanced search
  Innofactor Oyj
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Innofactor Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFA1V   FI0009007637

INNOFACTOR OYJ

(IFA1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:21 2022-10-24 am EDT
0.9080 EUR   +5.58%
Innofactor Plc's Financial Information and Annual General Meeting in 2023

10/25/2022 | 02:06am EDT
Innofactor Plc Financial Calendar October 25, 2022, at 9:05 Finnish time

Innofactor Plc's financial information bulletins planned release dates in 2023 are:

  • The 2022 Financial Statements Bulletin and Interim Report October−December 2022 (Q4) on Thursday, February 9, 2023
  • Interim Report January−March 2023 (Q1) on Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Half-Yearly Report January−June 2023 (Q2) on Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Interim Report January−September 2023 (Q3) on Tuesday, October 24, 2023

The Annual Report 2022 is estimated to be published on Innofactor's web pages on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

The Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Espoo, October 25, 2022

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles


