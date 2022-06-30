Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Innofactor Oyj
  News
  Summary
    IFA1V   FI0009007637

INNOFACTOR OYJ

(IFA1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:34 2022-06-30 am EDT
1.179 EUR   -0.76%
06:31aInnofactor has completed the acquisition of Invenco
GL
06:30aInnofactor has completed the acquisition of Invenco
AQ
06/20Innofactor acquires Invenco, a Finnish company specialized in data and analytics solutions
GL
Summary 
Summary

Innofactor has completed the acquisition of Invenco

06/30/2022 | 06:31am EDT
Innofactor Plc Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange, on June 30, 2022, at 13:30 Finnish time

Innofactor announced on June 20, 2022 that it had signed an agreement on the acquisition of the entire share capital of Invenco Ltd. Innofactor has completed the acquisition today and Invenco Ltd has been transferred to Innofactor’s ownership as of June 30, 2022.

More information about the acquisition in the stock exchange release published on June 20, 2022: https://www.innofactor.com/news-archive/invest-in-us/innofactor-acquires-invenco-a-finnish-company-specialized-in-data-and-analytics-solutions/.

Espoo, June 30, 2022

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles


Financials
Sales 2022 68,9 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
Net income 2022 3,65 M 3,82 M 3,82 M
Net Debt 2022 8,55 M 8,95 M 8,95 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 4,63%
Capitalization 44,4 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 502
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart INNOFACTOR OYJ
Duration : Period :
Innofactor Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOFACTOR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,19 €
Average target price 1,48 €
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sami Pekka Ensio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Markku Puolanne Chief Financial Officer
Anna Lindén Pekka Eloholma Chairman
Risto Erkki Olavi Linturi Independent Director
Heikki Tapio Nikku Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNOFACTOR OYJ-21.58%47
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.62%1 946 493
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-31.02%49 525
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-49.55%48 902
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.59%46 818
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-19.44%41 618