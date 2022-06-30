Innofactor has completed the acquisition of Invenco

Innofactor Plc Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange, on June 30, 2022, at 13:30 Finnish time

Innofactor announced on June 20, 2022 that it had signed an agreement on the acquisition of the entire share capital of Invenco Ltd. Innofactor has completed the acquisition today and Invenco Ltd has been transferred to Innofactor’s ownership as of June 30, 2022.

More information about the acquisition in the stock exchange release published on June 20, 2022: https://www.innofactor.com/news-archive/invest-in-us/innofactor-acquires-invenco-a-finnish-company-specialized-in-data-and-analytics-solutions/.

