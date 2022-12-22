Advanced search
The Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command selects Innofactor to deliver an information management solution
AQ
Innofactor has received information from the Finnish Ministry of Defence website that the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command selects Innofactor as the supplier of an information management solution
GL
Innofactor has received information from the Finnish Ministry of Defence website that the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command selects Innofactor as the supplier of an information management solution
AQ
The Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command selects Innofactor to deliver an information management solution

12/22/2022 | 05:46am EST
Innofactor Plc Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange, on December 22, 2022, at 12.45 Finnish time

On December 22, 2022, at 09:45 Finnish time, Innofactor has published a stock exchange release, after having gained information from the Finnish Ministry of Defence website that the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command has selected Innofactor as the supplier of an information management solution. Innofactor did not receive this information through official channels but the Finnish Ministry of Defence has published this on their website on December 21, 2022, at 16:05 Finnish time.

The Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command has now notified Innofactor of the procurement decision, which states that Innofactor has been selected as the supplier of the information management system solution. The total value and length of the procurement agreement is stated in the original release.

The original release can be found here.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Act on Public Contracts in the Fields of Defence and Security has passed.

Espoo, December 22, 2022        

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor

Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles


