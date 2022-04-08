Innolux : 3481 TT) announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$23.9 billion for March 2022
04/08/2022 | 02:09am EDT
Provided by: INNOLUX CORPORATION
Innolux Corporation ("INX") today announced its March 2022 unaudited
consolidated revenue of NT$ 23.9 billion, an increase of 9.0% MoM and
a decrease of 22.8% YoY, respectively.
During March 2022, INX shipped 11.98 million units of large-sized products,
an increase of 13.6% MoM. Shipments for small and medium-sized products were
23.18 million units, an increase of 12.3% MoM.
In 1Q22, INX reported unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$ 69.9 billion,
a decrease of 16.6% YoY and a decrease of 12.6% QoQ, respectively;
the large-sized shipments were 34.93 million units, a decrease of 3.0% over
the 36.02 million units shipped in 4Q21; shipments for small-and-medium-sized
were 66.84 millionunits, a decrease of 18.6% over the 82.13 million units
shipped in 4Q21.
Innolux Corporation published this content on 08 April 2022