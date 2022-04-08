Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Innolux Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3481   TW0003481008

INNOLUX CORPORATION

(3481)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-06
16.00 TWD   -4.19%
16.00 TWD   -4.19%
Summary 
Summary

Innolux : 3481 TT) announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$23.9 billion for March 2022

04/08/2022 | 02:09am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: INNOLUX CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 14:03:38
Subject 
 Innolux Corporation (3481 TT) announced unaudited
consolidated revenue of NT$23.9 billion for March 2022
Date of events 2022/04/08 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:Innolux Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N.A.
5.Cause of occurrence:
Innolux Corporation ("INX") today announced its March 2022 unaudited
consolidated revenue of NT$ 23.9 billion, an increase of 9.0% MoM and
a decrease of 22.8% YoY, respectively.

During March 2022, INX shipped 11.98 million units of large-sized products,
an increase of 13.6% MoM. Shipments for small and medium-sized products were
23.18 million units, an increase of 12.3% MoM.

In 1Q22, INX reported unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$ 69.9 billion,
a decrease of 16.6% YoY and a decrease of 12.6% QoQ, respectively;
the large-sized shipments were 34.93 million units, a decrease of 3.0% over
the 36.02 million units shipped in 4Q21; shipments for small-and-medium-sized
were 66.84 millionunits, a decrease of 18.6% over the 82.13 million units
shipped in 4Q21.

6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Innolux Corporation published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 06:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INNOLUX CORPORATION
02:09aINNOLUX : 3481 TT) announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$23.9 billion for March 2..
PU
03/31Japanese Stocks Slump; Japan Display Shares Surge 9% on Renewed License Deal
MT
03/31Japan Display Shares Surge 11% After Taiwan-based Innolux Renews LCD Patent License Dea..
MT
03/28INNOLUX : has participated in the subscription of common shares newly issued by ENNOSTAR I..
PU
03/28ENNOSTAR Inc. announced that it expects to receive funding from Innolux Corporation
CI
03/21INNOLUX : will attend 25th Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference
PU
03/09INNOLUX : Explanation on the discrepancy between amount of self-assessed related party tra..
PU
03/09INNOLUX : 3481 TT) announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$22.0 billion for Februar..
PU
03/09Innolux Corporation Reports Unaudited Consolidated Operating Results for the Month of F..
CI
03/09Innolux Corporation Reports Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Results for the Month of Feb..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 308 B 10 688 M 10 688 M
Net income 2022 24 273 M 841 M 841 M
Net cash 2022 76 377 M 2 647 M 2 647 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,87x
Yield 2022 6,43%
Capitalization 169 B 5 854 M 5 854 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 29 785
Free-Float 90,7%
Managers and Directors
Jim Hung Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yang Chu-Hsiang President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Chien Lang Lo Head-Finance Department & Deputy Spokesman
Chi Chia Hsieh Independent Director
Yuk Lun Yim Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNOLUX CORPORATION-18.37%5 854
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-10.99%32 467
CORNING INCORPORATED-6.20%29 530
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-22.04%10 650
AU OPTRONICS CORP.-14.85%6 688
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.-25.20%5 491