Innolux : 3481 TT) announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$23.9 billion for March 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08 2.Company name:Innolux Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N.A. 5.Cause of occurrence: Innolux Corporation ("INX") today announced its March 2022 unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$ 23.9 billion, an increase of 9.0% MoM and a decrease of 22.8% YoY, respectively. During March 2022, INX shipped 11.98 million units of large-sized products, an increase of 13.6% MoM. Shipments for small and medium-sized products were 23.18 million units, an increase of 12.3% MoM. In 1Q22, INX reported unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$ 69.9 billion, a decrease of 16.6% YoY and a decrease of 12.6% QoQ, respectively; the large-sized shipments were 34.93 million units, a decrease of 3.0% over the 36.02 million units shipped in 4Q21; shipments for small-and-medium-sized were 66.84 millionunits, a decrease of 18.6% over the 82.13 million units shipped in 4Q21. 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None