Innolux Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2021/10/28 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:N/A 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2021/01/01~ 2021/09/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):270,160,114 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):79,359,253 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):57,669,790 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):55,901,588 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):51,590,140 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):51,592,448 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):4.99 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):461,342,205 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):163,337,950 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):297,549,690 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:Innolux Corporation (3481.TW) announced its 3Q 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$ 93.1 billion, operating profit of NT$ 19.0 billion, net profit of NT$ 18.6 billion, and a basic EPS of NT$ 1.77, depreciation & amortization of NT$ 9.2 billion and capital expenditure of NT$6.8 billion. In 3Q21, the Company shipped 7.32 million square meters of total panel, an increase of 3.2% quarter-on-quarter. Blended area ASP for TFT-LCD panels averaged US$ 449 per square meter. Small and medium-sized panel revenues were NT$ 17.7 billion in 3Q21, a decrease of 0.6% quarter-on-quarter. The Company shipped 911.0 thousand square meters of small and medium-sized panel during the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 8.1% quarter-on-quarter. In 3Q21, in terms of product application, Mobile PC, Mobile & CP, Desktop, and TV panels accounted for 31%, 24%, 13% and 32% of net sales, respectively. In terms of product size, 10-inch and below, 10-to-20-inch, 20-to-30-inch, 30-to-40-inch, 40-inch-and-above panels accounted for 19%, 34%, 15%, 6%, and 25% of net sales, respectively. Looking back at the third quarter, some TV sizes price adjustments were below our estimates due to the increasing financial pressure on idle capital situations affected by the global port congestion crisis. The demand for other products such as IT, commercial, industrial control and medical panels remained stable. The Company continues to optimize its product mix to diversify risks should consumer products encounter downturns. Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the Company will be facing new challenges brought by China��s Dual Control policy of total energy consumption and energy intensity coupled with the uncertainty of inefficient transportation around the globe. For large-size panels, TVs are now entering into the traditional off-season, however, there are several national shopping holidays in the fourth quarter, such as Double 11, Black Friday, Double 12, Christmas, and other holidays, which may drive needs in inventory replenishment for some products; the demand for IT products remains constantly stable. For the small and medium-sized panels, low demand in inventory stocking from customers is expected owing to the traditional off-season. Therefore, overall panel shipment in the fourth quarter will be less than the previous quarter. The company will continue to dynamically adjust its product mix and enhance value-added products to optimize profits, in the meantime carrying out digital transformation and technological innovation to gradually reduce the impacts brought by the business cycle. On the basis of our current business outlook, the Company expects its 4Q21 guidance as follows: Large panel Shipments to be down mid single digit % QoQ Blended ASP to be down high single digit % QoQ Small & Medium panel Shipments to be down high single digit % QoQ