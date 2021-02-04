Log in
INNOLUX CORPORATION

(3481)
Innolux : Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter Net Profit NT$ 10.1 Billion, Turns Profitable in 2020

02/04/2021 | 04:02am EST
Innolux Corporation (3481.TW) announced its 4Q20 consolidated revenues of NT$ 78.1 billion, operating profit of NT$ 10.1billion, net profit of NT$ 10.1 billion, and a basic EPS of NT$ 1.04, depreciation & amortization of NT$ 9.0 billion and capital expenditure of NT$ 4.9 billion.
For the full year of 2020, the Company reported consolidated revenues of NT$ 270 billion. Gross profit was NT$ 23.8 billion, for a gross margin of 8.8%. Operating profit totaled NT$ 1.8 billion. Net profit amounted to NT$ 1.6 billion. EPS equaled NT$ 0.17.
In 4Q20, the Company shipped 7.43 million square meters of total panel, a decrease of 4.9% quarter-on-quarter. Blended area ASP for TFT-LCD panels averaged US$ 362 per square meter. Small and medium-sized panel revenues were NT$ 17.5 billion in 4Q20, an increase of 1.7% quarter-on-quarter. The Company shipped 812.5 thousand square meters of small and medium-sized panel during the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 8.0% quarter-on-quarter.
The Company shipped 28.57 million square meters of panel in 2020, a decrease of 1.3% over 28.94 million square meters in 2019. For the full year 2020, the company shipped 292 million for small and medium-sized units, a 13.6% increase over the 257 million units shipped in 2019.
In 4Q20, in terms of product application, Mobile & CP, Mobile PC, Desktop, TV panels accounted for 27%, 25%, 11% and 38% of net sales, respectively. In terms of product size, 10-inch and below, 10-to-20-inch, 20-to-30-inch, 30-to-40-inch, 40-inch-and -above panels accounted for 22%, 29%, 12%, 7%, and 29% of net sales, respectively.
Looking back to 4Q20, the demand of stay-at-home products remained robust which supported the soar of panel price. The net income in 4Q reached NT$ 10.1 billion, the best since 2Q17. The Company turned loss into profit with net income achieved NT$ 1.6 billion in 2020.
Moving into 1Q21, the demand of consumer electronics continues to rise owing to the new normal in times of pandemic. Driven by the strong demand of IT and TV products from brand customers, the traditional off-season turns peak. The tightened upstream supply chain and tensed capacity for diverse applications provide room for price hike in the whole quarter.
In 2021, amid the uncertainty in pandemic, the Company will continue to realize the philosophy of Grow and Advance by technology innovation and monetization, capacity optimization, business competitiveness and financial structure improvement, without absence of effective epidemic prevention measures.
Based on our current business outlook, the Company expects its 1Q21 guidance as follows:
◆Large panel
 ◆Shipments to be flat % QoQ
 ◆Blended ASP to be up high single digit % QoQ

◆Small & Medium panel
 ◆Shipments to be down low single digit % QoQ

Table 1: Statements of Comprehensive Income (Quarter)

Units: NTD million except per share data

　 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 QoQ% 4Q 2019
Net Sales 78,068 100.0% 74,568 100.0% 4.7% 65,578 100.0%
Cost of Goods Sold 62,121 79.6% 67,643 90.7% -8.2% 66,960 102.1%
Gross Profit 15,946 20.4% 6,925 9.3% 130.3% (1,382) -2.1%
Operating Expenses 5,891 7.5% 5,593 7.5% 5.3% 5,751 8.8%
Operating Profit(Loss) 10,055 12.9% 1,332 1.8% 654.9% (7,132) -10.9%
Net Non-operating Income(Exp.) 133 0.2% 268 0.4% -50.2% 460 0.7%
Profit(Loss) before Tax 10,189 13.1% 1,600 2.1% 536.8% (6,673) -10.2%
Net Profit(Loss) 10,141 13.0% 1,540 2.1% 558.7% (6,859) -10.5%
Net Profit Attributable to Owners of Company 10,143 13.0% 1,542 2.1% 557.7% (6,859) -10.5%
Basic EPS (1)(2) 1.04 　 0.16 　 　 (0.71) 　
EBITDA(3) 19,040 24.4% 10,278 13.8% 85.2% 1,525 2.3%

Notes:
1.Basic EPS = Net Income-Parent / Weighted Average of Outstanding Common Shares
2.Capital Stock(common, including Certificates of Bond-to-Stock Conversion): NT$99.4 billion as of December 31, 2020
3.EBITDA = Operation Income + Depreciation & Amortization
4.All figures are prepared by Innolux Corporation in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed in TIFRS.
Table 2: Statements of Comprehensive Income (Annual)

Units: NTD million except per share data

　 2020 2019 YoY%
Net Sales 269,911 100.0% 251,971 100.0% 7.1%
Cost of Goods Sold 246,078 91.2% 248,957 98.8% -1.2%
Gross Profit 23,833 8.8% 3,014 1.2% 690.7%
Operating Expenses 22,021 8.2% 22,948 9.1% -4.0%
Operating Profit(Loss) 1,812 0.7% (19,934) -7.9% -
Net Non-operating Income(Exp.) 745 0.3% 3,408 1.4% -78.1%
Profit(Loss) before Tax 2,557 0.9% (16,525) -6.6% -
Net Profit(Loss) 1,640 0.6% (17,440) -6.9% -
Net Profit Attributable to Owners of Company 1,636 0.6% (17,443) -6.9% -
Basic EPS (1)(2) 0.17 　 (1.77) 　
EBITDA(3) 37,380 13.8% 15,196 6.0% 146.0%

Notes:

1.Basic EPS = Net Income-Parent / Weighted Average of Outstanding Common Shares

2.Capital Stock(common, including Certificates of Bond-to-Stock Conversion): NT$99.4 billion as of December 31, 2020

3.EBITDA = Operation Income + Depreciation & Amortization

4.All figures are prepared by Innolux Corporation in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed in TIFRS.

Disclaimer

Innolux Corporation published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 09:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
