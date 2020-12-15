Innolux : Technology Breakthrough Awarded Innovative Product Award of Hsinchu Science Park

Innolux today (15th) announced its exclusive technology Fingerprint Sensor in Display was awarded 2020 Innovative Product Award of Hsinchu Science Park, followed by the honor of Golden Panel Award and Taiwan Excellence Award earlier this year. The prize was held by the Administration Office of Hsinchu Science Park, Ministry of Science and Technology to recognize the most innovative and competitive companies.

The development of 5G network, full-screen and multiple fingerprint recognition become the major trends of smartphone. Full-screen multiple fingerprint identification could enhance the information security of mobile payment, personal medical surveillance and smart home IoT application.

As more mobile devices adopt fingerprint identification, Innolux announced the latest development of Fingerprint Sensor in Display technology to differentiate from the current Fingerprint Sensor under Display for the market of smartphone, tablet and consumer electronic products.

Innolux embedded photo sensors in LCD substrate with its exclusive technology to achieve full-screen multiple fingerprint sensing. The optimization not only outperforms the current OLED fingerprint sensor under display and reduces module cost and total thickness by enhancement of circuit design and production, but also makes the smartphone better user experience, convenience and security. Dr. Chiu-Lien Yang, General Director of Technology Development Center of Innolux, said display is the interface between human and things, will be everywhere to meet the new IOT and 5G life style. Innolux continues developing next generation display technologies for fabulous user experience.

