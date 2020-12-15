Log in
INNOLUX CORPORATION

INNOLUX CORPORATION

(3481)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Innolux : Technology Breakthrough Awarded Innovative Product Award of Hsinchu Science Park

12/15/2020
Innolux today (15th) announced its exclusive technology Fingerprint Sensor in Display was awarded 2020 Innovative Product Award of Hsinchu Science Park, followed by the honor of Golden Panel Award and Taiwan Excellence Award earlier this year. The prize was held by the Administration Office of Hsinchu Science Park, Ministry of Science and Technology to recognize the most innovative and competitive companies.
The development of 5G network, full-screen and multiple fingerprint recognition become the major trends of smartphone. Full-screen multiple fingerprint identification could enhance the information security of mobile payment, personal medical surveillance and smart home IoT application.
As more mobile devices adopt fingerprint identification, Innolux announced the latest development of Fingerprint Sensor in Display technology to differentiate from the current Fingerprint Sensor under Display for the market of smartphone, tablet and consumer electronic products.
Innolux embedded photo sensors in LCD substrate with its exclusive technology to achieve full-screen multiple fingerprint sensing. The optimization not only outperforms the current OLED fingerprint sensor under display and reduces module cost and total thickness by enhancement of circuit design and production, but also makes the smartphone better user experience, convenience and security. Dr. Chiu-Lien Yang, General Director of Technology Development Center of Innolux, said display is the interface between human and things, will be everywhere to meet the new IOT and 5G life style. Innolux continues developing next generation display technologies for fabulous user experience.

Innolux Corporation published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 06:16:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 267 B 9 485 M 9 485 M
Net income 2020 -3 738 M -133 M -133 M
Net cash 2020 17 925 M 637 M 637 M
P/E ratio 2020 -38,0x
Yield 2020 0,04%
Capitalization 137 B 4 858 M 4 859 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 29 785
Free-Float 88,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 14,75 TWD
Last Close Price 14,20 TWD
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Jim Hung Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yang Chu-Hsiang President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Chien Lang Lo Head-Finance Department & Deputy Spokesman
Chin Lung Ting Director & Executive Vice President
Chi Chia Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOLUX CORPORATION70.47%4 858
CORNING INCORPORATED26.45%27 258
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.58%5 493
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.3.38%5 460
AU OPTRONICS CORP.51.24%5 001
WUHU TOKEN SCIENCES CO., LTD.-5.94%3 582
