  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Innolux Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3481   TW0003481008

INNOLUX CORPORATION

(3481)
  Report
Innolux : To announce the acquisition of Right-of-use asset-Buildings between related party and Ningbo CarUX Technology Ltd., a subsidiary of INX

01/05/2022 | 04:58am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: INNOLUX CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/05 Time of announcement 17:32:01
Subject 
 To announce the acquisition of Right-of-use
asset-Buildings between  related party and Ningbo CarUX
Technology Ltd., a subsidiary of INX
Date of events 2022/01/05 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Part of Right-of-use asset-Buildings located in No. 16, Yangzijiang North
Road, Export Processing Zone, Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province, China
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/05~2022/01/05
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Transaction volume: The total area of the leased factory is 2,619 square
meters
Unit Price: RMB 15 (Roughly NT 65.25) for 1 square meter monthly
Total transaction amount: Right-of-use asset-Buildings RMB$2,253,120
(Roughly NT 9,801,072)
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Ningbo Innolux Optoelectronics Ltd., Parent company.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
Reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart:
To consider Group's operation strategy
Identity of the previous owner (including its relationship with the company
and the trading counterpart), price of transfer and the date of acquisition:
 N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:According to agreement; No; No
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Negotiation; per market price; the Board of Directors.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:N/A
11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:N/A
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
For production and operation
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/05
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2022/01/05
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:No

Disclaimer

Innolux Corporation published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 09:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
