    3481   TW0003481008

INNOLUX CORPORATION

(3481)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
12.50 TWD   -5.66%
Innolux : To announce the completion status of execution of the stock repurchase

06/23/2022 | 06:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: INNOLUX CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 18:28:43
Subject 
 To announce the completion status of execution
of the stock repurchase
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 35
Statement 
1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share
  repurchase (NTD):184,696,171,305
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/05/12~2022/07/11
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):50,000,000
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):9.66-22.98 per share.
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2022/06/13~2022/06/23
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):50,000,000
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):650,415,681
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):13.01
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):50,000,000
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total
no.of the company's issued shares (%):0.47
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:N.A.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Innolux Corporation published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 10:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 269 B 9 040 M 9 040 M
Net income 2022 3 576 M 120 M 120 M
Net cash 2022 33 700 M 1 132 M 1 132 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,6x
Yield 2022 4,41%
Capitalization 132 B 4 416 M 4 416 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 29 785
Free-Float 90,7%
Technical analysis trends INNOLUX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 12,50 TWD
Average target price 12,68 TWD
Spread / Average Target 1,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jim Hung Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yang Chu-Hsiang President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Chien Lang Lo Head-Finance Department & Deputy Spokesman
Chi Chia Hsieh Independent Director
Yuk Lun Yim Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNOLUX CORPORATION-36.22%4 416
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-18.02%27 433
CORNING INCORPORATED-13.73%26 648
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-29.17%8 913
E INK HOLDINGS INC.24.83%7 218
AUO CORPORATION-29.04%5 225