Innolux : To announce the completion status of execution of the stock repurchase
06/23/2022 | 06:45am EDT
Provided by: INNOLUX CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/23
Time of announcement
18:28:43
Subject
To announce the completion status of execution
of the stock repurchase
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 35
Statement
1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share
repurchase (NTD):184,696,171,305
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/05/12~2022/07/11
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):50,000,000
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):9.66-22.98 per share.
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2022/06/13~2022/06/23
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):50,000,000
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):650,415,681
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):13.01
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):50,000,000
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total
no.of the company's issued shares (%):0.47
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:N.A.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.