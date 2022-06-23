Innolux : To announce the completion status of execution of the stock repurchase

Statement

1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share repurchase (NTD):184,696,171,305 2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/05/12~2022/07/11 3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):50,000,000 4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):9.66-22.98 per share. 5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2022/06/13~2022/06/23 6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):50,000,000 7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):650,415,681 8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):13.01 9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):50,000,000 10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares (%):0.47 11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:N.A. 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.