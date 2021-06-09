Log in
    3481   TW0003481008

INNOLUX CORPORATION

(3481)
Innolux : 3481 TT) announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$31.4 billion for May 2021

06/09/2021
Innolux Corporation ('INX') today announced its May 2021 unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$31.4 billion, an increase of 3.4% MoM and an increase of 42.3% YoY, respectively.
During May 2021, INX shipped 12.42 million units of large-sized products, an increase of 4.0% MoM. Shipments for small and medium-sized products were 27.40 million units, a decrease of 2.0% MoM.

(Units: NTD million)

Net Sales
May 2021 31,377
April 2021 30,346
MoM Growth +3.4%
May 2020 22,043
YoY Growth +42.3%

Notes:
1.All revenue and shipment figures are unaudited, prepared by Innolux Corporation.

Disclaimer

Innolux Corporation published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 06:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
