Innolux : 3481 TT) announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$31.4 billion for May 2021

Innolux Corporation ('INX') today announced its May 2021 unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$31.4 billion, an increase of 3.4% MoM and an increase of 42.3% YoY, respectively.
During May 2021, INX shipped 12.42 million units of large-sized products, an increase of 4.0% MoM. Shipments for small and medium-sized products were 27.40 million units, a decrease of 2.0% MoM.
(Units: NTD million)
|
|
Net Sales
|
May 2021
|
31,377
|
April 2021
|
30,346
|
MoM Growth
|
+3.4%
|
May 2020
|
22,043
|
YoY Growth
|
+42.3%
Notes:
1.All revenue and shipment figures are unaudited, prepared by Innolux Corporation.
