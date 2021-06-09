Innolux : 3481 TT) announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$31.4 billion for May 2021

Innolux Corporation ('INX') today announced its May 2021 unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$31.4 billion, an increase of 3.4% MoM and an increase of 42.3% YoY, respectively.

During May 2021, INX shipped 12.42 million units of large-sized products, an increase of 4.0% MoM. Shipments for small and medium-sized products were 27.40 million units, a decrease of 2.0% MoM.



(Units: NTD million)

Net Sales May 2021 31,377 April 2021 30,346 MoM Growth +3.4% May 2020 22,043 YoY Growth +42.3%

Notes:1.All revenue and shipment figures are unaudited, prepared by Innolux Corporation.