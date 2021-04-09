Log in
INNOLUX CORPORATION

INNOLUX CORPORATION

(3481)
Innolux : 3481 TT) announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$31 billion for March 2021

04/09/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Innolux Corporation ('INX') today announced its March 2021 unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$31 billion, an increase of 22.3% MoM and an increase of 57.5% YoY, respectively.
During March 2021, INX shipped 13.36 million units of large-sized products, an increase of 15.4% MoM. Shipments for small and medium-sized products were 29.87 million units, an increase of 19.3% MoM.
In 1Q21, INX reported unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$ 83.8 billion, an increase of 66.4% YoY and an increase of 7.4% QoQ, respectively; the large-sized shipments were 37.47 million units, an increase of 1.2% over the 37.03 million units shipped in 4Q20; shipments for small-and-medium-sized were 81.49million units, a decrease of 2.1% over the 83.28 million units shipped in 4Q20.

(Units: NTD million)

Net Sales
March 2021 30,987
February 2021 25,339
MoM Growth +22.3%
March 2020 19,677
YoY Growth +57.5%
1Q 2021 83,839
4Q 2020 78,068
Q-o-Q Growth +7.4%

Notes:
1.All revenue and shipment figures are unaudited, prepared by Innolux Corporation.

Disclaimer

Innolux Corporation published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 06:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 322 B 11 340 M 11 340 M
Net income 2021 45 324 M 1 594 M 1 594 M
Net cash 2021 75 667 M 2 661 M 2 661 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,17x
Yield 2021 6,49%
Capitalization 239 B 8 379 M 8 391 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 29 785
Free-Float 86,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jim Hung Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yang Chu-Hsiang President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Chien Lang Lo Head-Finance Department & Deputy Spokesman
Chi Chia Hsieh Independent Director
Yim Yuk-Lun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOLUX CORPORATION70.21%8 379
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.4.62%38 886
CORNING INCORPORATED23.03%34 066
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.34.77%8 198
AU OPTRONICS CORP.66.79%7 750
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.60%5 395
