Innolux : 3481 TT) announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$31 billion for March 2021

Innolux Corporation ('INX') today announced its March 2021 unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$31 billion, an increase of 22.3% MoM and an increase of 57.5% YoY, respectively.
During March 2021, INX shipped 13.36 million units of large-sized products, an increase of 15.4% MoM. Shipments for small and medium-sized products were 29.87 million units, an increase of 19.3% MoM.
In 1Q21, INX reported unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$ 83.8 billion, an increase of 66.4% YoY and an increase of 7.4% QoQ, respectively; the large-sized shipments were 37.47 million units, an increase of 1.2% over the 37.03 million units shipped in 4Q20; shipments for small-and-medium-sized were 81.49million units, a decrease of 2.1% over the 83.28 million units shipped in 4Q20.
(Units: NTD million)
|
|
Net Sales
|
March 2021
|
30,987
|
February 2021
|
25,339
|
MoM Growth
|
+22.3%
|
March 2020
|
19,677
|
YoY Growth
|
+57.5%
|
1Q 2021
|
83,839
|
4Q 2020
|
78,068
|
Q-o-Q Growth
|
+7.4%
Notes:
1.All revenue and shipment figures are unaudited, prepared by Innolux Corporation.
Disclaimer
Innolux Corporation published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 06:11:03 UTC.