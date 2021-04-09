Innolux : 3481 TT) announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$31 billion for March 2021

Innolux Corporation ('INX') today announced its March 2021 unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$31 billion, an increase of 22.3% MoM and an increase of 57.5% YoY, respectively.

During March 2021, INX shipped 13.36 million units of large-sized products, an increase of 15.4% MoM. Shipments for small and medium-sized products were 29.87 million units, an increase of 19.3% MoM.

In 1Q21, INX reported unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$ 83.8 billion, an increase of 66.4% YoY and an increase of 7.4% QoQ, respectively; the large-sized shipments were 37.47 million units, an increase of 1.2% over the 37.03 million units shipped in 4Q20; shipments for small-and-medium-sized were 81.49million units, a decrease of 2.1% over the 83.28 million units shipped in 4Q20.



(Units: NTD million)

Net Sales March 2021 30,987 February 2021 25,339 MoM Growth +22.3% March 2020 19,677 YoY Growth +57.5% 1Q 2021 83,839 4Q 2020 78,068 Q-o-Q Growth +7.4%

Notes:1.All revenue and shipment figures are unaudited, prepared by Innolux Corporation.