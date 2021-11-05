To announce the acquisition of Right-of-use asset-Buildings between related party and CARUX TECHNOLOGY PTE.LTD and Taiwan Branch., a subsidiary of INX

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):Part of Right-of-use asset-Buildings located in Room C, No.3,Sec. 1, Huansi Rd.,Tainan City,Southern Taiwan Science Park,74144,Taiwan (R.O.C.) and 12, Kezhong Rd., Jhunan Science Park,Miaoli County 35053, Taiwan (R.O.C.) 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/05~2021/11/05 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: Transaction volume: The total area of the leased factory is 3,166 square meters Unit Price: TWD 150 for 1 square meter monthly Total transaction amount: Right-of-use asset-Buildings NT$21,969,526 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed):INX. Ultimate Parent company. 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer: Reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart: To consider Group's operation strategy Identity of the previous owner (including its relationship with the company and the trading counterpart), price of transfer and the date of acquisition: N/A 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):N/A 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions:According to agreement; No; No 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:Negotiation;per market price; the Board of Directors. 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price:N/A 11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:N/A 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:N/A 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:N/A 17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A 18.Name of the CPA:N/A 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A 20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:For production and operation 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/05 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:2021/11/05 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party:Yes 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:N/A 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations:N/A 29.Any other matters that need to be specified:No