To announce the acquisition of Right-of-use asset-Buildings between related party and CARUX TECHNOLOGY PTE.LTD and Taiwan Branch., a subsidiary of INX

11/05/2021 | 04:03am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: INNOLUX CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/05 Time of announcement 15:44:14
Subject 
 To announce the acquisition of Right-of-use
asset-Buildings between related party and CARUX TECHNOLOGY
PTE.LTD and Taiwan Branch., a subsidiary of INX
Date of events 2021/11/05 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):Part of Right-of-use asset-Buildings
located in Room C, No.3,Sec. 1, Huansi Rd.,Tainan City,Southern Taiwan
Science Park,74144,Taiwan (R.O.C.) and 12, Kezhong Rd., Jhunan Science
Park,Miaoli County 35053, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/05~2021/11/05
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Transaction volume: The total area of the leased factory is 3,166
square meters
Unit Price: TWD 150 for 1 square meter monthly
Total transaction amount: Right-of-use asset-Buildings NT$21,969,526
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):INX. Ultimate Parent company.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
Reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart: To consider
Group's operation strategy
Identity of the previous owner (including its relationship with the company
and the trading counterpart), price of transfer and the date of acquisition:
N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:According to agreement; No; No
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:Negotiation;per market price;
the Board of Directors.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:N/A
11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:N/A
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:For production
and operation
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/05
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2021/11/05
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:No

Disclaimer

Innolux Corporation published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 08:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
