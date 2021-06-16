Delisting of Security::Mandatory

INNOPAC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 197301788K) (Incorporated in

the Republic of Singapore)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF DELISTING DATE

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Innopac Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that the Company will be delisted on 30 Jun 2021.

Following Regco's queries on the Company recent MOUs with two interested parties in Malaysia and the Company's response which has since been announced, the Company sought clarification from SGX RegCo on the delisting matter.

The response from SGX Regco received via email stated that the Company was unable to exit the Financial Watchlist within the cure period of 36 months from 3 June 2016 under Listing Rule 1314.i.e.by 2 June 2019, the Delisting Notice had been issued on 4 June 2019 and announced by the Company on 1 July 2019. According to the clarification from SGX RegCo, the Delisting Notice has been issued and it is irreversible

The SGX will proceed to remove the Company from the Official List. Currently the Board is seeking advise from relevant entities in regards to the operational procedure of the Company's delisting.

As of this announcement, there is no exit offer from any interested parties. The effective date of delisting will be at 9.00 am on 30 June 2021. The Company will also arrange for issuance of share certificates to shareholders and will announce of the manner to contact the Company after the delisting date in a subsequent announcement.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD INNOPAC HOLDINGS LIMITED

Lim Heng Lin, Henry

Independent Director

Date: 16 Jun2021

1