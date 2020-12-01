Innospec : Q3 Conference Call Presentation

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements (covered by words like "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," "may," "believes," "feels," "plan," "intend" or similar words or expressions, for example) which relate to earnings, growth potential, operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Although forward-looking statements are believed by management to be reasonable when made, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as its duration, its unknown long-term economic impact, measures taken by governmental authorities to address it and the manner in which the pandemic may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties, and our actual performance or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Innospec and affecting our business operations and prospects are described in Innospec's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are urged to review our discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements under the heading "Risk Factors" in such reports. Innospec undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise
The information presented in this presentation includes financial measures that are not calculated or presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures comprise EBITDA, income before income taxes excluding special items, net income excluding special items and related per share amounts together with net cash. EBITDA is net income per our consolidated financial statements adjusted for the exclusion of charges for interest expense, net, income taxes, depreciation, impairment and amortization. Income before income taxes, net income and diluted EPS, excluding special items, per our consolidated financial statements are adjusted for the exclusion of amortization of acquired intangible assets, change in UK statutory tax rate, foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, legacy costs of closed operations and adjustment of income tax provisions. Net cash is cash and cash equivalents less total debt. The Company believes that such non- GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and may assist them in evaluating the Company's underlying performance and identifying operating trends. In addition, these non-GAAP measures address questions the Company routinely receives from analysts and investors and the Company has determined that it is appropriate to make this data available to all investors. While the Company believes that such measures are useful in evaluating the Company's performance, investors should not consider them to be a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly-titlednon-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and do not provide a comparable view of the Company's performance relative to other companies in similar industries. Management uses adjusted EPS (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for which is GAAP EPS) and adjusted net income and EBITDA (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for which is GAAP net income) to allocate resources and evaluate the performance of the Company's operations. Management believes the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is GAAP net income and has provided a reconciliation of EBITDA and net income excluding special items, and related per share amounts, to GAAP net income in our earnings release.
Sequential improvement in sales and operating income versus Q2 2020 Performance Chemicals operating income up 33 percent from Q3 2019
Fuel Specialties revenues improve in Q3 as global fuel demand begins to recover Oilfield Services operating results improve by $7.9 million from Q2 2020 Oilfield Services cost base positioned for substantial operating leverage Operating cash generation of $55.5 million
Balance sheet has $66.0 million in net cash; substantial liquidity headroom
Sequential improvement from Q2 low in Fuel Specialties and Oilfield Services Remain cautiously optimistic about demand recovery through Q4 and 2021 Diverse pipeline of Performance Chemicals organic growth opportunities Fuel Specialties will continue to recover in line with global fuel demand Oilfield Services recovery will be enhanced by DRA and Middle East Further liquidity improvement; semi-annual dividend maintained Innospec well positioned to drive organic and acquisitive growth
Innospec Inc. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 10:08:07 UTC