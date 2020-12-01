Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Innospec Inc.    IOSP

INNOSPEC INC.

(IOSP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/30 04:00:00 pm
82.29 USD   -3.68%
05:09aINNOSPEC : Q3 Conference Call Presentation
PU
11/30INNOSPEC : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
11/30INNOSPEC : Appoints Keller Arnold as Non-Employee Director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Innospec : Q3 Conference Call Presentation

12/01/2020 | 05:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q3 2020 Earnings

NOVEMBER 2020

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements (covered by words like "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," "may," "believes," "feels," "plan," "intend" or similar words or expressions, for example) which relate to earnings, growth potential, operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Although forward-looking statements are believed by management to be reasonable when made, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as its duration, its unknown long-term economic impact, measures taken by governmental authorities to address it and the manner in which the pandemic may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties, and our actual performance or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Innospec and affecting our business operations and prospects are described in Innospec's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are urged to review our discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements under the heading "Risk Factors" in such reports. Innospec undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise

©2020. Innospec Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information presented in this presentation includes financial measures that are not calculated or presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures comprise EBITDA, income before income taxes excluding special items, net income excluding special items and related per share amounts together with net cash. EBITDA is net income per our consolidated financial statements adjusted for the exclusion of charges for interest expense, net, income taxes, depreciation, impairment and amortization. Income before income taxes, net income and diluted EPS, excluding special items, per our consolidated financial statements are adjusted for the exclusion of amortization of acquired intangible assets, change in UK statutory tax rate, foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, legacy costs of closed operations and adjustment of income tax provisions. Net cash is cash and cash equivalents less total debt. The Company believes that such non- GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and may assist them in evaluating the Company's underlying performance and identifying operating trends. In addition, these non-GAAP measures address questions the Company routinely receives from analysts and investors and the Company has determined that it is appropriate to make this data available to all investors. While the Company believes that such measures are useful in evaluating the Company's performance, investors should not consider them to be a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly-titlednon-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and do not provide a comparable view of the Company's performance relative to other companies in similar industries. Management uses adjusted EPS (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for which is GAAP EPS) and adjusted net income and EBITDA (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for which is GAAP net income) to allocate resources and evaluate the performance of the Company's operations. Management believes the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is GAAP net income and has provided a reconciliation of EBITDA and net income excluding special items, and related per share amounts, to GAAP net income in our earnings release.

©2020. Innospec Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

Earnings Conference Call Agenda

1

2

3 4

Introduction

David Jones - VP, General Counsel

Business Commentary

Patrick S. Williams - President & CEO

Financial Performance

Ian Cleminson - Executive Vice President & CFO

Questions & Answers

Patrick S. Williams and Ian Cleminson

©2020. Innospec Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

Summary of 3rd Quarter Performance

Sequential improvement in sales and operating income versus Q2 2020 Performance Chemicals operating income up 33 percent from Q3 2019

Fuel Specialties revenues improve in Q3 as global fuel demand begins to recover Oilfield Services operating results improve by $7.9 million from Q2 2020 Oilfield Services cost base positioned for substantial operating leverage Operating cash generation of $55.5 million

Balance sheet has $66.0 million in net cash; substantial liquidity headroom

©2020. Innospec Inc. All Rights Reserved.

5

Quarter 3 2020 Performance Highlights

-29%33%

Reduction in Sales

Increase in Performance

Revenue versus Q3 2019 Chemicals Operating Income

52 cents

$55.5m

Semi-Annual

Operating Cash

Dividend Maintained

Generation

71 cents

Adjusted EPS

$66.0m

Net Cash at

September 30

6

Financial Performance

Q3 2020 Consolidated Results ($ in millions)

Sales down by 29 percent driven by

weaker demand in Fuel Specialties

and Oilfield Services

Gross margins within expected range

Adjusted EPS of $0.71

Recovery slower than expected but

sequential improvement in quarterly

-56%

-38%

-49%

operating results

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

©2020. Innospec Inc. All Rights Reserved.

8

Q3 2020 Fuel Specialties ($ in millions)

+11%

-4.1%

PTS

-1%

-2%

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

©2020. Innospec Inc. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sales down 17 percent;
    • Volumes down 12 percent
    • Price/mix down 5 percent
  • Gross margins within expected range
  • Fuel demand improvement from Q2 low and sequential operating income increases $17.5 million

9

Q3 2020 Performance Chemicals ($ in millions)

+13%

+3.4%

PTS

  • Continued excellent performance
  • Volumes up 5 percent
  • Gross margin improvement
  • Operating income up 33 percent
  • EBITDA up 24 percent

+36%

+49%

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

©2020. Innospec Inc. All Rights Reserved.

10

Q3 2020 Oilfield Services ($ in millions)

+25%

-8.0%

PTS

+2%

+11%

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

©2020. Innospec Inc. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sales down on reduced customer activity
  • Gross margins within expected range
  • Sequential quarter operating results improve $7.9 million over Q2 2020
  • EBITDA approaching breakeven
  • Substantial cost restructuring to drive operating leverage

11

Q3 2020 Corporate Items ($ in millions)

Corporate costs within expected range Adjusted tax rate of 23.3 percent

-59%

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

©2020. Innospec Inc. All Rights Reserved.

12

Q3 2020 Balance Sheet ($ in millions)

Operating cash flow of $55.5 million All bank debt repaid

Net cash balance of $66.0 million

Significant liquidity headroom; positioned for organic and acquisition growth

-59%

Q4 2019

Q3 2020

©2020. Innospec Inc. All Rights Reserved.

13

Concluding Comments

Concluding Comments

Sequential improvement from Q2 low in Fuel Specialties and Oilfield Services Remain cautiously optimistic about demand recovery through Q4 and 2021 Diverse pipeline of Performance Chemicals organic growth opportunities Fuel Specialties will continue to recover in line with global fuel demand Oilfield Services recovery will be enhanced by DRA and Middle East Further liquidity improvement; semi-annual dividend maintained Innospec well positioned to drive organic and acquisitive growth

©2020. Innospec Inc. All Rights Reserved.

15

YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO ASK QUESTIONS

Final Comments

THANK YOU FOR YOUR CONTINUED SUPPORT

Q4 2020 RESULTS SCHEDULE

FEBRUARY 16TH - RESULTS RELEASE AFTER CLOSE

February 2021

FEBRUARY 17TH - CONFERENCE CALL

Sun

Mon

Tue

Wed

Thu

Fri

Sat

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

©2020. Innospec Inc. All Rights Reserved.

17

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Innospec Inc. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 10:08:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about INNOSPEC INC.
05:09aINNOSPEC : Q3 Conference Call Presentation
PU
11/30INNOSPEC : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
11/30INNOSPEC : Appoints Keller Arnold as Non-Employee Director
PU
11/17INNOSPEC : Achieves Gold Rating in EcoVadis CSR Assessment for the Second Consec..
AQ
11/17Innospec Achieves Gold Rating in EcoVadis CSR Assessment for the Second Conse..
GL
11/16INNOSPEC INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/06INNOSPEC INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/04INNOSPEC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
11/04INNOSPEC INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
11/03INNOSPEC : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 167 M - -
Net income 2020 34,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 54,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 69,7x
Yield 2020 1,26%
Capitalization 2 023 M 2 023 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart INNOSPEC INC.
Duration : Period :
Innospec Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOSPEC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 90,00 $
Last Close Price 82,29 $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,37%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick S. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Milton C. Blackmore Co-Non-Executive Chairman
Claudia Poccia Co-Non-Executive Chairman
Philip John Boon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian Philip Cleminson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOSPEC INC.-20.45%2 023
ECOLAB INC.15.11%64 171
GIVAUDAN SA20.19%37 169
SIKA AG26.81%36 134
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG28.67%21 177
SYMRISE AG11.94%17 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ