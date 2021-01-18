Log in
Innospec Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/18/2021 | 04:45pm EST
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) today announced that it will release fourth quarter 2020 earnings results on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, after market close. Following the release of its results, Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Cleminson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host an interactive conference call on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 9.00a.m. ET.

The public is invited to listen to the conference call by dialing +1 877-870-9135 and +44 (0) 2071 928338 (International), 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The access code is 5080566. An audio webcast of the conference call will run simultaneously on the company’s website at www.innospec.com. The relevant link as well as the slide presentation for the conference call will be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.

A replay of the call will be available from February 17, 2021 through February 24, 2021. The replay can be accessed by calling +1 866-331-1332 and +44 (0) 3333 009785 (International). The access code for the replay is 5080566. A replay of the webcast can also be accessed from the company’s website and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2000 employees in 24 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.  The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry.  The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements include statements (covered by words like “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “may,” “believes,” “feels” or similar words or expressions, for example) which relate to earnings, growth potential, operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.  Although forward-looking statements are believed by management to be reasonable when made, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and our actual performance or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements.  Additional information regarding risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Innospec and affecting our business operations and prospects are described in Innospec’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Innospec’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  You are urged to review our discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements under the heading "Risk Factors” in such reports.  Innospec undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Corbin Barnes
Innospec Inc.
+44-151-355-3611
Corbin.Barnes@innospecinc.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 167 M - -
Net income 2020 34,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 54,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 82,4x
Yield 2020 1,07%
Capitalization 2 391 M 2 391 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart INNOSPEC INC.
Duration : Period :
Innospec Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOSPEC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 97,50 $
Last Close Price 97,27 $
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick S. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Milton C. Blackmore Co-Non-Executive Chairman
Claudia Poccia Co-Non-Executive Chairman
Philip John Boon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian Philip Cleminson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOSPEC INC.7.21%2 391
ECOLAB INC.-2.58%60 163
SIKA AG1.20%38 979
GIVAUDAN SA-4.88%36 799
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-3.46%21 646
SYMRISE AG-6.73%16 554
