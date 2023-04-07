Advanced search
    IOSP   US45768S1050

INNOSPEC INC.

(IOSP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
102.13 USD   -0.22%
01:45pInnospec : Schedules Q1 2023 Earning Release and Conference Call
PU
03/10Insider Sell: Innospec
MT
03/03Insider Sell: Innospec
MT
Innospec : Schedules Q1 2023 Earning Release and Conference Call

04/07/2023 | 01:45pm EDT
INNOSPEC SCHEDULES FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Englewood, CO. - April 7, 2023 - Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) today announced that it will release first quarter 2023 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 after market close. Following the release of its results, Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Cleminson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host an interactive conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The public is invited to listen to the conference call by registering in advance using the below Online Registration Link. Upon registering, each participant will receive an email confirmation with dial-in numbers and a unique Personal PIN which can be used to join the conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Online Registration Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5oxds347

An audio webcast of the conference call will run simultaneously on the company's website at www.innospec.com. The relevant link as well as the slide presentation for the conference call will be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.

A replay of the webcast can also be accessed from the company's website and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2,100 employees in 25 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements (covered by words like "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," "may," "could," "believes," "feels," "plans," "intends" or similar words or expressions, for example) which relate to earnings, growth potential, operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Although forward-looking statements are believed by management to be reasonable when made, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and our actual performance or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Innospec and affecting our business operations and prospects are described in Innospec's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Innospec's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are urged to review our discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements under the heading "Risk Factors" in such reports. Innospec undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Corbin Barnes

Innospec Inc.

+44-151-355-3611Corbin.Barnes@innospecinc.com

Disclaimer

Innospec Inc. published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 17:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
