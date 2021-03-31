Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

Narrative version

Notice is hereby given that, subject to shareholders' approval of the payment of the dividend at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 29 April 2021, the Share Transfer Books and the Register of Members of the Company will be closed on 11 May 2021 for the preparation of dividend warrants. Duly completed transfers received by the Company's Registrar, Boardroom Corporate and Advisory Services Pte. Ltd at 50 Raffles Place, Singapore Land Tower, #32-01, Singapore 048623, up to 5.00 pm on 10 May 2021 will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlements to the proposed First and Final Dividend. Members whose Securities Accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Ltd. are credited with shares in the Company as at 5.00 pm on 10 May 2021 will be entitled to the proposed First and Final Dividend. The proposed First and Final Dividend, if approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM, will be paid on 25 May 2021.