INNOTEK LIMITED

(M14)
Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

03/31/2021 | 06:20am EDT
Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 31, 2021 18:14
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG210331DVCAK09H
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Linda Sim Hwee Ai
Designation Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable
Value 21
Dividend/ Distribution Type Final
Financial Year End 31/12/2020
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.02
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Narrative version Notice is hereby given that, subject to shareholders' approval of the payment of the dividend at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 29 April 2021, the Share Transfer Books and the Register of Members of the Company will be closed on 11 May 2021 for the preparation of dividend warrants. Duly completed transfers received by the Company's Registrar, Boardroom Corporate and Advisory Services Pte. Ltd at 50 Raffles Place, Singapore Land Tower, #32-01, Singapore 048623, up to 5.00 pm on 10 May 2021 will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlements to the proposed First and Final Dividend. Members whose Securities Accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Ltd. are credited with shares in the Company as at 5.00 pm on 10 May 2021 will be entitled to the proposed First and Final Dividend. The proposed First and Final Dividend, if approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM, will be paid on 25 May 2021.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 10/05/2021 17:00:00
Ex Date 07/05/2021
Dividend Details
Payment Type Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.02
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.02
Pay Date 25/05/2021
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Country of Income Singapore
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Disclaimer

InnoTek Limited published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 10:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 180 M 134 M 134 M
Net income 2020 13,1 M 9,76 M 9,76 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Yield 2020 1,34%
Capitalization 170 M 126 M 127 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 729
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart INNOTEK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
InnoTek Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOTEK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,78 SGD
Last Close Price 0,75 SGD
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yi Liang Lou CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Neal Manilal Chandaria Chairman
Teck Sin Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Fook Choy Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Teruo Kiriyama Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOTEK LIMITED29.57%126
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION21.46%24 224
CANON INC.25.15%24 072
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.70.31%7 621
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.17.92%5 960
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.54.31%2 734
