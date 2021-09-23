Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  InnovAge Holding Corp.
  News
  Summary
    INNV   US45784A1043

INNOVAGE HOLDING CORP.

(INNV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against InnovAge Holding Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

09/23/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: INNV) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. InnovAge held an earnings conference call on September 21, 2021. During the call, Maureen Hewitt, InnovAge’s President and CEO, disclosed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had “determined to freeze new enrollments at [InnovAge’s] Sacramento center based on deficiencies detected in [a May 2021] audit.” Hewitt added that the “deficiencies relate to failures to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations, and oversee use of specialists, among others.”

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 633 M - -
Net income 2021 -40,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -32,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 186 M 1 186 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 14,0%
Chart INNOVAGE HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
InnovAge Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOVAGE HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,75 $
Average target price 21,50 $
Spread / Average Target 146%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maureen Hewitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barbara K. Gutierrez Chief Financial Officer
Melissa Welch Chief Medical Officer
Alice Raia Chief Information Officer
Maria Lozzano Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNOVAGE HOLDING CORP.0.00%1 186
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION22.78%110 660
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.57.03%82 677
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS43.19%28 184
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.0.79%25 730
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-8.71%21 412