    INNV   US45784A1043

INNOVAGE HOLDING CORP.

(INNV)
  Report
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) on Behalf of Investors

09/22/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INNV) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 21, 2021, after the market closed, InnovAge revealed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) had “determined to freeze new enrollments at [the Company’s] Sacramento center based on deficiencies detected in [a recent] audit.” The Company stated that these “deficiencies relate to failures to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations, and oversee use of specialists, among others.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.90, or nearly 25%, to close at $8.75 per share on September 22, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased InnovAge securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on INNOVAGE HOLDING CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 633 M - -
Net income 2021 -40,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -32,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 579 M 1 579 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 14,0%
Technical analysis trends INNOVAGE HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,75 $
Average target price 21,50 $
Spread / Average Target 146%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maureen Hewitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barbara K. Gutierrez Chief Financial Officer
Melissa Welch Chief Medical Officer
Alice Raia Chief Information Officer
Maria Lozzano Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNOVAGE HOLDING CORP.0.00%1 579
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION22.88%110 752
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.55.56%81 905
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS44.51%28 445
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.1.49%25 751
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-9.91%21 093