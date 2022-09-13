InnovAge Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (the “Company” or “InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), a market leading healthcare delivery platform for high-cost, dual-eligible seniors, announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2022.

“We ended the fiscal year with a census of approximately 6,650 participants and generated $698.6 million of revenue. Our results reflect the ongoing transformational journey at InnovAge and the core investments we are making in our business,” said Patrick Blair, President and Chief Executive Officer of InnovAge. “We have made measurable progress on our near-term operational improvements and strengthening our enterprise capabilities, and I am confident that we are on the right path to achieve our long-term aspirations for the Company.”

Financial Results Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts Total revenues $ 172,860 $ 171,616 $ 698,640 $ 637,800 Center-level Contribution Margin(1) 23,631 48,033 135,372 174,080 Net Income (Loss) (13,532 ) 6,315 (7,960 ) (44,740 ) Net Income (Loss) margin (7.8 )% 3.7 % (1.1 )% (7.0 )% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. (12,709 ) 6,474 (6,521 ) (43,986 ) Net income (Loss) per share - basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.36 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (642 ) $ 19,348 $ 34,253 $ 85,333 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) (0.4 )% 11.3 % 4.9 % 13.4 %



Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Performance

Total revenue of $698.6 million, up approximately 9.5% compared to $637.8 million in 2021

Center-level Contribution Margin (1) of $135.4 million, decreased 22.2% compared to $174.1 million in 2021

Center-level Contribution Margin (1) as a percent of revenue of 19.4%, decreased 7.9 percentage points compared to 27.3% in 2021

as a percent of revenue of 19.4%, decreased 7.9 percentage points compared to 27.3% in 2021 Net loss of $8.0 million, compared to a net loss of $44.7 million in 2021

Net loss margin of 1.1%, a decrease of 5.9 percentage points compared to 7.0% in 2021

Net loss attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. of $6.5 million, or a loss of $0.05 per share, compared to a net loss of $44.0 million, or a loss of $0.36 per share in 2021

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $34.3 million, a decrease of $51.0 million compared to $85.3 million in 2021

Adjusted EBITDA (1) margin of 4.9%, a decrease of 8.5 percentage points compared to 13.4% in 2021

margin of 4.9%, a decrease of 8.5 percentage points compared to 13.4% in 2021 Census of approximately 6,650 compared to 6,850 in 2021

Ended the fiscal year with $184.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $86.4 million in debt on the balance sheet, representing debt under the Company’s senior secured term loan, convertible term loan and capital leases

Due to the inherent uncertainty and open timeline around sanction release, we will not provide forward looking guidance for fiscal year 2023



(1) Management uses Center-level Contribution Margin as the measure for assessing performance of its segments. Center-level Contribution Margin is defined as total segment revenues less external provider costs and cost of care (excluding depreciation and amortization). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures” for a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most closely comparable GAAP measure.





Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call this afternoon at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website, https://investor.innovage.com/ . A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for a limited time. To access the call by phone, please go to this link ( registration link ), for dialing instructions and a unique access pin. We encourage participants to dial into the call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors. Our mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as possible. Our patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care our participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers and government payors— “win.” As of June 30, 2022, InnovAge served approximately 6,650 participants across 18 centers in five states. https://www.innovage.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding our expectations with respect to current audits, legal proceedings and government investigations and actions; relationships and discussions with regulatory agencies; our expectations with respect to correcting deficiencies raised in audits and other processes; our ability to effectively implement remediation measures, including creating operational excellence as a provider, expanding our payer capabilities and strengthening enterprise functions; our expectations to increase the number of participants we serve, to grow enrollment and capacity within existing centers, to build de novo centers, or execute acquisitions; quarterly or annual guidance; financial outlook, including future revenues and future earnings; reimbursement and regulatory developments; market developments; new products; integration activities; and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the results of periodic inspections, reviews, audits, investigations under the federal and state government programs, including sanctions currently in place on our centers in Colorado and in our Sacramento center in California; (ii) our ability to sufficiently cure any deficiencies identified by the respective federal and state government programs, in the states of California, Colorado and New Mexico;; (iii) the adverse impact of inspections, reviews, audits, investigations, legal proceedings, enforcement actions and litigation, including the current civil investigative demands initiated by federal and state agencies, as well as the litigation and other proceedings initiated by, or on behalf, of our stockholders; (iv) the risk that the cost of providing services will exceed our compensation under PACE; (v) the dependence of our revenues upon a limited number of government payors, particularly Medicare and Medicaid; (vi) changes in the rules governing the Medicare, Medicaid or PACE programs; (vii) the risk that our submissions to government payors may contain inaccurate or unsupportable information regarding risk adjustment scores of participants, which could cause us to overstate or understate our revenue and subjecting us to payment obligations and penalties; (viii) viability of our business strategy and our ability to realize expected results; (ix) the impact on our business of non-renewal or termination of capitation agreements with government payors; (x) the impact of state and federal efforts to reduce healthcare spending; (xi) the impact on our business from an economic downturn; (xii) the effects of a pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of an infectious disease, including the ongoing effects of COVID-19; (xiii) our dependence on our senior management team and other key employees; (xiv) the effects of sustained inflation on our business; (xv) the impact of failures by our suppliers, sustained material price increases on supplies or limitations on our ability to access new technology or medical products; (xvi) the effect of our relatively limited operating history as a for-profit company on investors’ ability to evaluate our current business and future prospects; (xvii) our ability to enroll or attract new participants and grow our revenue, especially as a result of the sanctions currently in place on our centers in Colorado and in our Sacramento center in California and actions from other states; (xviii) the concentration of our presence in Colorado; (xix) our ability to establish a presence in new geographic markets, especially as a result of the actions taken by certain states and us in light of our ongoing audit processes; (xx) the impact on our business of security breaches, loss of data or other disruptions causing the compromise of sensitive information or preventing us from accessing critical information; and (xxi) our existing indebtedness and access to capital markets. For a detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, in each case, as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are supplemental measures of operating performance monitored by management that are not defined under GAAP and that do not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin, respectively, as determined by GAAP. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are appropriate measures of operating performance because the metrics eliminate the impact of revenue and expenses that do not relate to our ongoing business performance, allowing us to more effectively evaluate our core operating performance and trends from period to period. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin help investors and analysts in comparing our results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the analysis of other GAAP financial measures, including net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that our future results will be unaffected by the types of items excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Our use of the term Adjusted EBITDA varies from others in our industry. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and provision for income tax as well as addbacks for non-recurring expenses or exceptional items, including charges relating to management equity compensation, executive severance and recruitment, class action litigation, M&A transaction and integration, business optimization, electronic medical record (EMR) implementation, gain on consolidation of equity investee, financing-related fees and contingent consideration. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of our total revenue. For a full reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the attachment to this earnings release.

Schedule 1 InnovAge

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 in thousands Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 184,429 $ 201,466 Restricted cash 17 2,234 Accounts receivable, net of allowance ($3,403 – June 30, 2022 and $4,350 – June 30, 2021) 35,907 32,582 Prepaid expenses 13,842 9,249 Income tax receivable 6,761 5,401 Total current assets 240,956 250,932 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 176,260 142,715 Investments 5,493 3,493 Deposits and other 2,812 3,877 Goodwill 124,217 124,217 Other intangible assets, net 5,858 6,518 Total noncurrent assets 314,640 280,820 Total assets $ 555,596 $ 531,752 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 50,562 $ 32,361 Reported and estimated claims 38,454 33,234 Due to Medicaid and Medicare 9,130 7,101 Current portion of long-term debt 3,793 3,790 Current portion of capital lease obligations 3,368 2,079 Total current liabilities 105,307 78,565 Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred tax liability, net 17,761 15,700 Capital lease obligations 9,440 5,190 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,134 2,758 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 68,210 71,574 Total liabilities 201,852 173,787 Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 10) Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests (See Note 5) 15,278 16,986 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized as of June 30, 2022 and 2021; 135,532,811

and 135,516,513 issued shares as of June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively 136 136 Additional paid-in capital 327,499 323,760 Retained earnings 4,729 10,663 Total InnovAge Holding Corp. 332,364 334,559 Noncontrolling interests 6,102 6,420 Total stockholders’ equity 338,466 340,979 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 555,596 $ 531,752





Schedule 2 InnovAge

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 in thousands, except per share amounts Revenues Capitation revenue $ 172,491 $ 171,028 $ 696,998 $ 635,322 Other service revenue 369 588 1,642 2,478 Total revenues 172,860 171,616 698,640 637,800 Expenses External provider costs 98,747 85,102 383,046 309,317 Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization 50,482 38,481 180,222 154,403 Center-level Contribution Margin 23,631 48,033 135,372 174,080 Sales and marketing 5,084 7,901 24,201 22,236 Corporate, general and administrative 27,405 26,432 101,653 132,333 Depreciation and amortization 3,489 3,032 13,924 12,294 Equity loss — — — 1,343 Other operating expense — — — 18,211 Total expenses 185,207 160,948 703,046 650,137 Operating Income (Loss) (12,347 ) 10,668 (4,406 ) (12,337 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest expense, net (596 ) 274 (2,526 ) (16,787 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (14,479 ) Gain on equity method investment — — — 10,871 Other expense 53 (15 ) (305 ) (2,237 ) Total other expense (543 ) 259 (2,831 ) (22,632 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (12,890 ) 10,927 (7,237 ) (34,969 ) Provision for Income Taxes 642 4,612 723 9,771 Net Income (Loss) (13,532 ) 6,315 (7,960 ) (44,740 ) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (823 ) (159 ) (1,439 ) (754 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. $ (12,709 ) $ 6,474 $ (6,521 ) $ (43,986 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic 134,024,451 135,516,513 135,519,970 123,618,702 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 134,024,451 135,516,663 135,519,970 123,618,702 Net income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.09 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.36 ) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.36 )





Schedule 3 InnovAge

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended June 30, 2022 2021 in thousands Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (7,960 ) $ (44,740 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Loss on disposal of assets 305 18 Provision for uncollectible accounts 6,181 8,637 Depreciation and amortization 13,924 12,294 Gain on equity method investment — (10,871 ) Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt — 14,479 Amortization of deferred financing costs 429 1,056 Stock-based compensation 3,739 1,664 Deferred income taxes 2,061 6,418 Loss in equity of nonconsolidated entities — 1,343 Change in fair value of warrants — 2,264 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions Accounts receivable, net (9,506 ) 5,879 Prepaid expenses (4,667 ) (4,987 ) Income tax receivable (1,360 ) (3,658 ) Deposits and other (475 ) (874 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 17,381 6,137 Reported and estimated claims 5,221 2,613 Due to Medicaid and Medicare 2,029 (5,220 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 27,302 (7,548 ) Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (38,238 ) (17,541 ) Purchase of intangible assets — (2,000 ) Purchase of cost method investment (2,000 ) — Net cash used in investing activities $ (40,238 ) $ (19,541 ) Financing Activities Distributions to owners $ — $ (9,500 ) Capital contributions — 20,000 Payments on capital lease obligations (2,528 ) (1,788 ) Proceeds from long-term debt — 375,000 Principal payments on long-term debt (3,790 ) (512,660 ) Payment of financing costs and debt premiums — (14,896 ) Proceeds from initial public offering of common stock — 370,468 Treasury stock purchases — (77,603 ) Payments under acquisition agreements — (3,622 ) Payments related to option cancellation — (29,175 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (6,318 ) 116,224 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH (19,254 ) 89,135 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 203,700 114,565 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 184,446 $ 203,700 Supplemental Cash Flows Information Interest paid $ 1,474 $ 18,030 Income taxes paid $ 84 $ 7,048 Property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 2,135 $ 1,327 Property and equipment purchased under capital leases $ 8,067 $ 3,493





Schedule 4 InnovAge

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 in thousands Net income (loss) $ (13,532 ) $ 6,315 $ (7,960 ) $ (44,740 ) Interest expense, net 596 (274 ) 2,526 16,787 Depreciation and amortization 3,489 3,032 13,924 12,294 Provision for income tax 642 4,612 723 9,771 Stock-based compensation 1,153 562 3,739 1,664 Rate determination(a) — — — (2,158 ) Executive severance and recruitment(b) — — 4,123 — Class action litigation(c) 116 — 408 — M&A, transaction and integration(d) 231 4,273 1,764 67,606 Business optimization(e) 5,735 702 12,983 1,829 EMR implementation(f) 928 126 2,023 461 Gain on consolidation of equity investee(g) — — — (10,871 ) Financing-related(h) — — — 14,479 Contingent consideration(i) — — — 18,211 Adjusted EBITDA $ (642 ) $ 19,348 $ 34,253 $ 85,333 Net income (loss) margin (7.8 )% 3.7 % (1.1 )% (7.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin (0.4 )% 11.3 % 4.9 % 13.4 %





_____________________

(a) For the year ended June 30, 2021, reflects the CMS settlement payment of approximately $2.2 million related to end-stage renal disease beneficiaries for calendar years 2010 through 2020.

(b) Reflects charges related to executive severance and recruiting.

(c) Reflects charges related to litigation by shareholders. See Item 3, “Legal Proceedings” included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K.

(d) For the year ended June 30, 2021, this primarily represents (i) $45.4 million related to the cancellation of options and the redemption of shares and (ii) $13.1 million of transaction fees and expenses recognized in connection with the July 27, 2020 transaction between us, Ignite Aggregator LP (an investment vehicle owned by certain funds advised by Apax Partners LLP) and our then existing equity holders entering into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the “Apax Transaction”).

(e) Reflects charges related to business optimization initiatives. Such charges relate to one-time investments in projects designed to enhance our technology and compliance systems, improve and support the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations, and for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, third party support to address efforts to remediate deficiencies in audits, including (i) $1.8 million paid to consultants and contractors performing audit and other related services at sanctioned centers, (ii) $4.0 million of charges related to government investigations, and (iii) $3.0 million of costs associated with third party consultants to strengthen enterprise capabilities.

(f) Reflects non-recurring expenses relating to the implementation of a new electronic medical record vendor.

(g) Reflects non-recurring expense related to the gain on consolidation of InnovAge Sacramento.

(h) Reflects fees and expenses incurred in connection with amendments to our credit agreements. See Note 8, “Long Term Debt” to the condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K.

(i) Reflects the contingent consideration fair value adjustment made during fiscal year 2021 associated with our acquisition of NewCourtland.