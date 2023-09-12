InnovAge Holding Corp. reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was USD 686.84 million compared to USD 697 million a year ago.

Revenue was USD 688.09 million compared to USD 698.64 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 40.67 million compared to USD 6.52 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.3 compared to USD 0.05 a year ago.

Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.3 compared to USD 0.05 a year ago.