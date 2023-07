INNOVATE Corp. is a diversified holding company that has a portfolio of subsidiaries in a variety of operating segments. Its Infrastructure segment is comprised of DBM Global Inc. (DBMG) and its wholly owned subsidiaries. DBMG is a fully integrated industrial construction, structural steel and facility maintenance provider that provides fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and also fabricates trusses and girders and specializes in the fabrication and erection of large-diameter water pipe and water storage tanks, as well as three-dimensional (3D) Building Information Modeling (BIM) and detailing. Its Life Sciences segment is comprised of Pansend Life Sciences, LLC (Pansend), that is focused on supporting healthcare and biotechnology product development. Spectrum segment is comprised of HC2 Broadcasting Holdings Inc. (Broadcasting) and its subsidiaries. Broadcasting acquires and operates over-the-air broadcasting stations across the United States.