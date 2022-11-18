Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Innovatec S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    INC   IT0005412298

INNOVATEC S.P.A.

(INC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  08:24 2022-11-18 am EST
1.900 EUR    0.00%
08:09aInnovatec S P A : Presentazione Innovatec - 9M 2022 RESULTS
PU
10/18Innovatec S P A : Presentazione 3 Next Gems 18 october 2022
PU
09/30Innovatec S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Innovatec S p A : Presentazione Innovatec - 9M 2022 RESULTS

11/18/2022 | 08:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

9M 2022 RESULTS

TOWARDS A CLEANER FUTURE, TOGETHER

INNOVATEC GROUP

18 November 2022

SOLID PERFORMANCE IN ALL KEY INDICATORS

REVENUES

€M 222 (PF21 FY: €M 238)

EBITDA

€M 27 (PF21 FY: €M 33)

EBIT

€M 15.6 (PF21 FY: €M 10.7)

M&A: €15.9M

CAPEX: €12.4M

HR count: +78

  • Execution of the growth strategy in line with the BP22-24 trends
  • Prompt reaction to new scenarios
  • Timely M&A deals
  • Asset base consolidation
  • Business verticalization continues
  • Significant strengthening of core business portfolio achieved through attractive M&A deals that open up in the regulatory context

(

and new PV Bu)

  • Investment in Human Capital to fuel the EE business

EBIT margin reached 7.0% (PF21: 4.5%)

EBIT already exceeded PF21 FY figure (+46%)

TIMELY EXECUTION OF CLEAR STRATEGIC PATH, BOTH IN ORGANIC GROWTH AND IN M&A

2

2022 ACHIEVEMENTS

9M22

Rev: €M

EBITDA: €M .

EBIT%: 7.0%

FRISBI

ENERGY RESELLING

30%

NEW PV

ACQUISITION

+

Business unit

ALBARUM

' 4 € m Target

PV PROJECTS

STRENGTHENING

100% AQUISITION

SALES NETWORK.

140 PARTNERS

€78M

INTEGRATION

EE RENEWABLES

ECOBONUS 110%

OFFERS

REVENUES

RAEE TREATMENT

4.2M CAPITAL

PLANT

INCREASE MAJORITY

90% ACQUISITION

21PF FY

INCREASE reserved to

QUALIFIED INV.

STAKE UP TO 76%

Rev.:

€M 238

BUSINESS PLAN

FUNDS

EBITDA: €M 3 .

2022-2024

€1.755 p share

EBIT%:

4.5%

ALWAYS THERE TO SEIZE THE NEXT OPPORTUNITY

3

9M22 AT A GLANCE

REVENUES (€M)

CAPEX M&A and HR

237.8

222.3

12.4M€

CAPEX

Capex

M&A

M&A

15.9M€

PF21 FY*

9M22

9M22

* PF FY figures include COBAT results

+ 30%

EBITDA and EBIT (€M)

338

+78 people

32.9

260

+32 EE

27.1

+46 CE

13.8%

12.2%

15.6

10.7

7.0%

4.5%

PF21 FY

9M22

PF21 FY*

9M22

A SOUND SET OF RESULTS

4

9M22 AT A GLANCE

EBIT (€M)

+ 43%

YTD +46%

15.6

10.7

7.0%

7.5

4.6%

4.5%

PF20 FY*

PF21 FY*

9M22

* PF figures include COBAT results

EBITDA CONVERTION TO EBIT (€M)

27.1

10.8

0.1

0.7

15.6

EBITDA

A&D

A&D

A&D

EBIT

CE

EE

H

9M22 EBIT MARGIN INCREASE TO 7% +46% VS PF21 FY

5

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Innovatec S.p.A. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 13:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
