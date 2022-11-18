Innovatec S p A : Presentazione Innovatec - 9M 2022 RESULTS

9M 2022 RESULTS
TOWARDS A CLEANER FUTURE, TOGETHER
INNOVATEC GROUP
SOLID PERFORMANCE IN ALL KEY INDICATORS
REVENUES
€M 222 (PF21 FY: €M 238)
EBITDA
€M 27 (PF21 FY: €M 33)
EBIT
€M 15.6 (PF21 FY: €M 10.7)
M&A: €15.9M
CAPEX: €12.4M
HR count: +78
Execution of the growth strategy in line with the BP22-24 trends
Prompt reaction to new scenarios
Timely M&A deals
Asset base consolidation
Business verticalization continues
Significant strengthening of core business portfolio achieved through attractive M&A deals that open up in the regulatory context
Investment in Human Capital to fuel the EE business
EBIT margin reached 7.0% (PF21: 4.5%)
EBIT already exceeded PF21 FY figure (+46%)
TIMELY EXECUTION OF CLEAR STRATEGIC PATH, BOTH IN ORGANIC GROWTH AND IN M&A
2022 ACHIEVEMENTS
9M22
Rev: €M
EBITDA: €M .
EBIT%: 7.0%
FRISBI
ENERGY RESELLING
30%
NEW PV
ACQUISITION
Business unit
ALBARUM
' 4 € m Target
PV PROJECTS
STRENGTHENING
100% AQUISITION
SALES NETWORK.
140 PARTNERS
€78M
INTEGRATION
EE RENEWABLES
ECOBONUS 110%
OFFERS
REVENUES
RAEE TREATMENT
4.2M CAPITAL
PLANT
INCREASE MAJORITY
90% ACQUISITION
21PF FY
INCREASE reserved to
QUALIFIED INV.
STAKE UP TO 76%
Rev.:
€M 238
BUSINESS PLAN
FUNDS
EBITDA: €M 3 .
2022-2024
€1.755 p share
EBIT%:
4.5%
ALWAYS THERE TO SEIZE THE NEXT OPPORTUNITY
9M22 AT A GLANCE
REVENUES (€M)
CAPEX M&A and HR
237.8
222.3
12.4M€
CAPEX
Capex
M&A
M&A
15.9M€
PF21 FY*
9M22
9M22
* PF FY figures include COBAT results
+ 30%
EBITDA and EBIT (€M)
338
+78 people
32.9
260
+32 EE
27.1
+46 CE
13.8%
12.2%
15.6
10.7
7.0%
4.5%
PF21 FY
9M22
PF21 FY*
9M22
A SOUND SET OF RESULTS
9M22 AT A GLANCE
EBIT (€M)
+ 43%
YTD +46%
15.6
10.7
7.0%
7.5
4.6%
4.5%
PF20 FY*
PF21 FY*
9M22
* PF figures include COBAT results
EBITDA CONVERTION TO EBIT (€M)
27.1
|
|
0.1
0.7
15.6
|
EBITDA
A&D
A&D
A&D
EBIT
CE
EE
H
9M22 EBIT MARGIN INCREASE TO 7% +46% VS PF21 FY
