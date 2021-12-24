Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPIX   US45782D1000

INNOVATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(IPIX)
Innovation Pharmaceuticals : OTCQB Certification

12/24/2021
OTCQB Certification

I, Leo Ehrlich, CEOof Innovation Pharmacuticals Inc.("the Company"), certify that:

1. The Company is registered or required to file periodic reporting with the SEC or is exempt from SEC registration as indicated below (mark the box below that applies with an "X"):

[]Company is registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act

[]Company is relying on Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b)

[]Company is a bank that reports to a Bank Regulator under Section 12(i) of the Exchange Act

[]Company is a bank that is non-SEC reporting but is current in its reporting to a Banking Regulator

[]

Company is reporting under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

[]

Company is reporting under the Alternative Reporting Company Disclosure Guidelines

[]

Company is reporting under Regulation A (Tier 2)

[]

Other (describe) Company is registered under 12g of the Exchange Act

  1. The Company is current in its reporting obligations as of the most recent fiscal year end and any subsequent quarters, and such information has been posted either on the SEC's EDGAR system or the OTC Disclosure & News Service, as applicable.
  2. The Company Profile displayed on www.otcmarkets.comis current and complete as of 9/30/2021]and includes the total shares outstanding, authorized, and in the public float as of that date.
  3. The share information below is for the primary OTCQB traded security as of the latest practicable date:

Trading Symbol

IPIX

The data in this chart is as of:

09/30/2021

Shares Authorized

(A)

600,000,000

Total Shares Outstanding

(B)

437,096,222

Number of Restricted Shares (SEE NOTE 1 BELOW)

(C)

6,666,944

Unrestricted Shares Held by Officers, Directors, 10% Control Persons & Affiliates

(D)

Public Float: Subtract Lines C and D from Line B

(E)

430,429,278

% Public Float: Line E Divided by Line B (as a %) (SEE NOTE 2 BELOW)

(F)

98%

Number of Beneficial Shareholdersof at least 100 shares (SEE NOTE 3 BELOW)

(G)

7000

NOTE 1: Restricted Shares means securities that are subject to resale restrictions for any reason. Your transfer agent should be able to provide the total number of restricted securities.

NOTE 2: Public Float means the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "10 percent Control Person"), or any Affiliates thereof, or any Family Members of officers, directors and control persons. Family Member shall mean a Person's spouse, parents, children and siblings, whether by blood, marriage or adoption, or anyone residing in such Person's home. OTCQB traded securities are required to have a freely traded public float of at least 10% of the shares outstanding, unless an exemption applies.

NOTE 3: Beneficial Shareholder means any person who, directly or indirectly has or shares voting power of such security or investment power, which includes the power to dispose, or to direct the disposition of, such security. OTCQB traded securities are required to have at least 50 beneficial shareholders, unless an exemption applies.

5. The company is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of Nevadain which the Company is organized or does business.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.0 June 23, 2020)

  1. The following is a complete list of any law firm(s) and attorney(s) that acted as the Company's primary legal counsel in preparing its most recent annual report. Include the firm and attorney(s) name if outside counsel, or name and title if internal counsel. (If no attorney assisted in putting together the disclosure, identify the person(s) who prepared the disclosure and their relationship to the company.) Please also identify any other attorney, if different than the primary legal counsel, that assisted the company during the prior fiscal year on any matter including but not limited to, preparation of disclosure, press releases, consulting services, corporate action or merger assistance, etc.
    Hogan Lovells LLP
  2. The following is a complete list of third party providers, including names and addresses, engaged by the Company, its officers, directors or controlling shareholders, at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification, to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, brand awareness, consulting, stock promotion, or any other related services to the Company. Please describe the services provided by each third party provider listed below.
  3. Convertible Debt
    The following is a complete list of all promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities that were issued or outstanding at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification:

[]Check this box if there were no promissory notes, convertible notes, or other convertible debt arrangements issued or outstanding at any point during this time period.

Date of

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms

# Shares

Name of Noteholder (entities

Reason for

Note

Balance ($)

Amount at

Accrued

Date

(e.g. pricing

Converted

must have individual with voting

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

Issuance ($)

($)

mechanism for

to Date

/ investment control disclosed).1

Loan, Services,

determining

etc.)

conversion of

instrument to

shares)

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

9. Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons

The following is a complete list of Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons (control persons are beneficial owners five percent (5%) or more of any class of the issuer's equity securities), including name, address, and number of

  • International Reporting Companies may elect not to disclose the names of noteholders who are non-affiliates of the company. "Affiliate" is a Person that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls or is controlled by, or is under common control with, an officer, a director, or a shareholder beneficially-owning 10 percent or more of the Company's outstanding shares.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.0 June 23, 2020)

shares owned. Options and warrants that can be converted into common shares within the next 60 days should be included in the shareholdings listed below. If any of the beneficial shareholders are corporate entities, provide the name and address of the person(s) owning or controlling such corporate entities.

Name

City and State (and

Number of Shares Owned

Percentage of Class

Country if outside US)

(list common, warrants and

of Shares Owned

options separately)

Leo Ehrlich

301 Edgewater PL

15,641,463

Wakefield MA

Includes (i) 7,835,002

shares of Class A common

stock held directly by Mr.

Ehrlich, (ii) 2,752,310

shares of Class A common

stock held by Mr. Ehrlich's

spouse, (iii) 2,567,476

shares of Class A common

stock into which a

convertible loan and

accrued interest in the

amount of $1.3 million may

be converted at $0.50 per

share, (iv) vested options to

purchase 2,000,000 shares

of Class A common stock

granted to Mr. Ehrlich

under the 2010 Equity

Incentive Plan, (v) vested

options to purchase

500,000 shares of Class A

common stock granted to

Mr. Ehrlich under the 2016

Equity Incentive Plan, and

  1. 15,641,463 shares of Class B common stock held directly by Mr. Ehrlich. Each share of Class A common stock carries one vote and each share of Class B common stock carries ten votes on all matters before the Company's stockholders. Class B common stock is convertible into shares of Class A common stock at the holder's election.

Barry Schechter

Wakefield, MA

1,250,000

Zorik Spektor

Wakefield, MA

1,025,000

For each of Messrs.

Schechter and

Spektor, includes

500,000 shares of

Class A common stock

issuable upon the

exercise of stock

options that are

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.0 June 23, 2020)

currently exercisable or are exercisable within 60 days of September 13, 2021.

10. Certification Date: 12/24/2021

Name of Certifying CEO or CFO: Leo Ehrlich

Title: CEO

Signature: /s/ Leo Ehrlich

(Digital Signatures should appear as "/s/ [OFFICER NAME]")

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.0 June 23, 2020)

Disclaimer

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 16:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
