Innovative Energy Group Limited, formerly Ciboney Group Limited, is a Jamaica-based vertically integrated energy company. The Company has developed, financed, constructed and operated over 20 energy projects in the United States, Central America and Jamaica. The Company is engaged in providing clean energy solutions through the development of hybrid renewable or stand-alone cogeneration and trigeneration microturbine projects. It provides energy audits, project development, construction, operations and asset management services. Its IEC Remote Monitoring System (IRMS) allows technicians to monitor, remotely troubleshoot, and correct turbine issues 24/7. It offers a comprehensive lineup of clean-and-green microturbines that are scalable from 30 kilowatts (kW) to 30 megawatts (MW) and can operate on a variety of gaseous or liquid fuels, including natural gas, associated gas, LPG/propane, flare gas, landfill gas, digester gas, diesel, aviation fuel and kerosene.