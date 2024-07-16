  • July 16, 2024
  • 4:26 pm

Innovative Energy Group Limited has advised that a connected person transferred 12,000,000 (ENERGY) shares on April 2, 2024 and 3,937,324 (ENERGY) shares on April 26, 2024, respectively.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Ciboney Group Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2024 21:29:09 UTC.