Innovative Food : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K/A

Explanatory note: This amendment is being filed to correctly report the result of matter 2.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

We mailed a Proxy Statement on or about December 13, 2021, to our stockholders of record as of November 15, 2021, in connection with our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was held on January 11, 2022. The Meeting was held virtually to address safety concerns. At the Meeting, the stockholders voted on four matters as follows: (i) election of directors, and all eight of the nominees were elected, (ii) the adoption of a proposal to approve and authorize our Board of Directors to implement a reverse split of our outstanding Common Stock, at its discretion, in a ratio ranging from 1:2 to 1:15, which was not approved, (iii) the ratification of our auditors for 2021, which was approved, and (iv) an advisory vote concerning compensation of our named executive officers, which was approved.

The first matter was the election of the members of the Board of Directors. All of the nominees were elected and the tabulation of the votes (both in person and by proxy) was as follows:

Nominees for Directors For Withheld Hank Cohn 19,446,750 3,059,915 Joel Gold 16,902,362 5,606,299 Sam Klepfish 18,563,655 3,943,006 Justin Wiernasz 22,189,515 317,146 David Polinsky 18,446,750 3,896,816 James C. Pappas 22,251,296 255,365 Mark Schmulen 22,221,296 285,365 Jefferson Gramm 22,262,186 244,365

There were 5,016,796 broker held non-voted shares represented at the Meeting with respect to this matter.

The second matter upon which the stockholders voted was the proposal to approve and authorize our Board of Directors to implement a reverse split of our outstanding Common Stock, at its discretion, in a ratio ranging from 1:2 to 1:15, which matter was not approved. The tabulation of the votes (both in person and by proxy) was as follows:

For Against Abstentions 21,916,990 574,123 15,548

There were 5,016,796 broker held non-voted shares represented at the Meeting with respect to this matter.

The third matter upon which the stockholders voted was the proposal to ratify the appointment by the Board of Directors of Liggett & Webb P.A. as our independent certified public accountants for 2021, which matter was approved. The tabulation of the votes (both in person and by proxy) was as follows:

For Against Abstentions 27,438,037 14,439 70,981

The fourth matter upon which the stockholders voted was an advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers, which matter was approved. The tabulation of the votes (both in person and by proxy) was as follows:

For Against Abstentions 19,239,445 3,249,547 17,669

There were 5,016,796 broker held non-voted shares represented at the Meeting with respect to this matter.

