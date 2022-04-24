Log in
    IIPR   US45781V1017

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.

(IIPR)
IIPR INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - IIPR, IIPR-PA

04/24/2022 | 02:40pm EDT
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2022) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR, IIPR-PA) resulting from allegations that Innovative Industrial Properties may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Innovative Industrial Properties securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=5301 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On April 14, 2022, during trading hours, market analyst Blue Orca Capital published a report regarding Innovative Industrial Properties which alleges several issues with the Innovative Industrial Properties including that it is "a marijuana bank masquerading as a REIT[,]" and that "IIPR is less of a traditional REIT, and more of a marijuana bank, lending to cannabis companies who otherwise would not have access to the banking system to grow their businesses." Further the report alleges that "IIPR's largest tenant is a failed SPAC that appears in severe financial distress and was recently sued by investors accusing it of securities fraud and being in effect a Ponzi scheme."

On this news, Innovative Industrial Properties' stock price fell $13.76 per share, or 7%, to close at $169.68 per share on April 14, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121473


© Newsfilecorp 2022
