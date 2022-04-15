Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IIPR   US45781V1017

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.

(IIPR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:00:02 pm EDT
169.68 USD   -7.50%
04/14EQUITY ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Investors With Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – IIPR, IIPR-PA
BU
04/14Innovative Industrial Properties Responds to Short-Seller Report
BU
04/13Innovative Industrial Properties Purchases Maryland Property for $25 Million
MT
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. With Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/15/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (“Innovative Industrial Properties” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IIPR) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Innovative Industrial Properties is the subject of a research report issued by Blue Orca Capital on April 14, 2022. The report alleges that the Company is “a marijuana bank masquerading as a REIT,” adding that “IIPR is less of a traditional REIT, and more of a marijuana bank, lending to cannabis companies who otherwise would not have access to the banking system to grow their businesses.” The report also claims: “IIPR’s largest tenant is a failed SPAC that appears in severe financial distress and was recently sued by investors accusing it of securities fraud and being in effect a Ponzi scheme.” Based on this news, shares of Innovative Industrial Properties fell 7.5% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
