Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Amended Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) today announced an amendment to its initial tax treatment of its 2021 distributions that was provided in a press release dated January 28, 2022. The amended tax treatment of its 2021 distributions is as follows:
|
Security Description: Common Stock
CUSIP: 45781V101
Ticker Symbol: IIPR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Total
Distribution
Per Share
|
Allocable
to 2021
|
Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend
|
Return of
Capital
|
Long-Term
Capital Gain
|
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain
|
Section
199A
Dividend(1)
|
12/31/2020
|
01/15/2021
|
$1.240000
|
$1.020000
|
$1.020000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$1.020000
|
03/31/2021
|
04/15/2021
|
$1.320000
|
$1.320000
|
$1.320000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$1.320000
|
06/30/2021
|
07/15/2021
|
$1.400000
|
$1.400000
|
$1.400000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$1.400000
|
09/30/2021
|
10/15/2021
|
$1.500000
|
$1.500000
|
$1.500000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$1.500000
|
12/31/2021
|
01/14/2022
|
$1.500000
|
$0.100000
|
$0.100000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.100000
|
|
Totals
|
$6.960000
|
$5.340000
|
$5.340000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$5.340000
|
Security Description: 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
CUSIP: 45781V200
Ticker Symbol: IIPR PR A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Total
Distribution
Per Share
|
Allocable
to 2021
|
Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend
|
Return of
Capital
|
Long-Term
Capital Gain
|
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain
|
Section
199A
Dividend(1)
|
03/31/2021
|
04/15/2021
|
$0.562500
|
$0.562500
|
$0.562500
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.562500
|
06/30/2021
|
07/15/2021
|
$0.562500
|
$0.562500
|
$0.562500
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.562500
|
09/30/2021
|
10/15/2021
|
$0.562500
|
$0.562500
|
$0.562500
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.562500
|
12/31/2021
|
01/14/2022
|
$0.562500
|
$0.562500
|
$0.562500
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.562500
|
|
Totals
|
$2.250000
|
$2.250000
|
$2.250000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$2.250000
|(1)
|
|
These amounts are a subset of, and included in, Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.
The common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2021 will be a split-year distribution, with $0.10 allocable to 2021 for federal income tax purposes and $1.40 allocable to 2022 for federal income tax purposes.
As previously disclosed by IIP on February 1, 2021 in its press release announcing the tax treatment of 2020 dividends, the common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2020 was a split-year distribution, with $0.22 allocable to 2020 for federal income tax purposes and $1.02 allocable to 2021 for federal income tax purposes, and the 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2020 was allocable entirely to 2020 for federal income tax purposes.
IIP did not incur any foreign taxes in 2021. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of IIP’s distributions.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005578/en/