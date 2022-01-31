Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IIPR   US45781V1017

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.

(IIPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Amended Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions

01/31/2022 | 10:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) today announced an amendment to its initial tax treatment of its 2021 distributions that was provided in a press release dated January 28, 2022. The amended tax treatment of its 2021 distributions is as follows:

Security Description: Common Stock

CUSIP: 45781V101

Ticker Symbol: IIPR

 

 

Record
Date

 

Payable
Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

 

Allocable
to 2021

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

 

Return of
Capital

 

Long-Term
Capital Gain

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain

Section
199A
Dividend(1)

12/31/2020

01/15/2021

$1.240000

$1.020000

$1.020000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.020000

03/31/2021

04/15/2021

$1.320000

$1.320000

$1.320000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.320000

06/30/2021

07/15/2021

$1.400000

$1.400000

$1.400000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.400000

09/30/2021

10/15/2021

$1.500000

$1.500000

$1.500000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.500000

12/31/2021

01/14/2022

$1.500000

$0.100000

$0.100000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.100000

 

Totals

$6.960000

$5.340000

$5.340000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$5.340000

Security Description: 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

CUSIP: 45781V200

Ticker Symbol: IIPR PR A

 

 

Record
Date

 

Payable
Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

 

Allocable
to 2021

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

 

Return of
Capital

 

Long-Term
Capital Gain

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain

Section
199A
Dividend(1)

03/31/2021

04/15/2021

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.562500

06/30/2021

07/15/2021

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.562500

09/30/2021

10/15/2021

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.562500

12/31/2021

01/14/2022

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.562500

 

Totals

$2.250000

$2.250000

$2.250000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$2.250000

(1)

These amounts are a subset of, and included in, Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.

The common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2021 will be a split-year distribution, with $0.10 allocable to 2021 for federal income tax purposes and $1.40 allocable to 2022 for federal income tax purposes.

As previously disclosed by IIP on February 1, 2021 in its press release announcing the tax treatment of 2020 dividends, the common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2020 was a split-year distribution, with $0.22 allocable to 2020 for federal income tax purposes and $1.02 allocable to 2021 for federal income tax purposes, and the 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2020 was allocable entirely to 2020 for federal income tax purposes.

IIP did not incur any foreign taxes in 2021. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of IIP’s distributions.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.
01/28Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions
BU
01/25Innovative Industrial Properties Files for Mixed-Securities Shelf
MT
01/14Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $285 From $29..
MT
01/12INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
01/05Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Q4 2021 Operating, Investment and Capital Ma..
BU
2021INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K
PU
2021INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Q4 Dividend of $1.50 a Share, Payable Jan. 14..
MT
2021Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividends
BU
2021Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Common Dividend, Pa..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 204 M - -
Net income 2021 116 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,3x
Yield 2021 3,08%
Capitalization 4 791 M 4 791 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 23,5x
Capi. / Sales 2022 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float -
Chart INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 186,96 $
Average target price 282,71 $
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul E. Smithers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catherine Hastings Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ben Regin Director-Finance & Investment
Alan D. Gold Executive Chairman
Gary A. Kreitzer Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.-28.89%4 791
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-15.63%112 382
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-13.44%78 090
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-18.32%34 566
CYRUSONE INC.0.04%11 629
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY-11.59%10 857