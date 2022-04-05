Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IIPR   US45781V1017

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.

(IIPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Innovative Industrial Properties : Announces Public Offering of 1,000,000 Shares of Common Stock - Form 8-K

04/05/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Public Offering of 1,000,000 Shares of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, CA - March 31, 2022 - Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: IIPR) announced today that it has commenced a public offering of 1,000,000 shares of its common stock. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 150,000 shares of its common stock. All of the shares are being sold by the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to invest in specialized industrial real estate assets used in the regulated cannabis industry that are consistent with its investment strategy, and for general corporate purposes.

BTIG, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Piper Sandler & Co., Roth Capital Partners and Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC are acting as co-lead managers for the offering.

The offering of the Company's common stock will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement, final prospectus supplement (when available) and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting BTIG, LLC at 65 East 55th Street, New York, NY 10022, or by email at equitycapitalmarkets@btig.com; Piper Sandler & Co., 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10020, or by email at prospectus@psc.com; Roth Capital Partners, 888 San Clemente, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, or by email at rothecm@roth.com; or Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC at 1055 Thomas Jefferson Street, N.W., Suite 303,Washington, DC 20007, or by email at syndicate@compasspointllc.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities became effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the offered securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the offering and the use of proceeds from the offering, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as the Company "expects," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "believes" or "should" or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in the prospectus supplement and the prospectus related to the offering and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and prospectus related to the offering. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Catherine Hastings

Chief Financial Officer

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.

(858) 997-3332

Disclaimer

IIP - Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 20:27:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.
04:19pINNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulat..
AQ
04/01Innovative Industrial Properties Prices $300 Million Share Offering
MT
04/01Innovative Industrial Properties Prices Public Offering of 1,578,948 Shares of Common S..
BU
03/31Innovative Industrial Properties Launches Public Offering of 1 Million Shares
MT
03/31Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Public Offering of 1,000,000 Shares of Commo..
BU
03/31Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquir..
CI
03/14Innovative Industrial Raises Quarterly Dividend 17% to $1.75 a Share, Payable April 14 ..
MT
03/14Innovative Industrial Properties Declares First Quarter 2022 Dividends
BU
03/14Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2022, Payable on A..
CI
02/28INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 280 M - -
Net income 2022 168 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,9x
Yield 2022 3,47%
Capitalization 5 609 M 5 609 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 20,0x
Capi. / Sales 2023 16,2x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 205,24 $
Average target price 255,57 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul E. Smithers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catherine Hastings Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Alan D. Gold Executive Chairman
Ben Regin Director-Finance & Investment
Gary A. Kreitzer Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.-21.94%5 609
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-11.85%117 541
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-9.41%81 882
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-8.72%38 355
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY-3.12%11 901
CYRUSONE INC.0.71%11 707