Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2023 distributions as follows:

Security Description: Common Stock

CUSIP: 45781V101

Ticker Symbol: IIPR

Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share Allocable to 2023 Taxable Ordinary Dividend Return of Capital Long-Term Capital Gain Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain(1) Section 199A Dividend(2) 12/30/2022 01/13/2023 $1.800000 $1.470000 $1.470000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.470000 03/31/2023 04/14/2023 $1.800000 $1.800000 $1.800000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.800000 06/30/2023 07/14/2023 $1.800000 $1.800000 $1.800000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.800000 09/29/2023 10/13/2023 $1.800000 $1.800000 $1.800000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.800000 12/29/2023 01/12/2024 $1.820000 $0.830000 $0.830000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.830000 Totals $9.020000 $7.700000 $7.700000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $7.700000

Security Description: 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

CUSIP: 45781V200

Ticker Symbol: IIPR PR A

Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share Allocable to 2023 Taxable Ordinary Dividend Return of Capital Long-Term Capital Gain Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain(1) Section 199A Dividend(2) 03/31/2023 04/14/2023 $0.562500 $0.562500 $0.562500 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.562500 06/30/2023 07/14/2023 $0.562500 $0.562500 $0.562500 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.562500 09/29/2023 10/13/2023 $0.562500 $0.562500 $0.562500 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.562500 12/29/2023 01/12/2024 $0.562500 $0.562500 $0.562500 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.562500 Totals $2.250000 $2.250000 $2.250000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $2.250000

(1) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, Long-Term Capital Gain amounts. (2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.

The common stock distribution with a record date of December 29, 2023 will be a split-year distribution, with $0.83 allocable to 2023 for federal income tax purposes and $0.99 allocable to 2024 for federal income tax purposes.

As previously disclosed by IIP on January 26, 2023 in its press release announcing the tax treatment of 2022 dividends, the common stock distribution with a record date of December 30, 2022 was a split-year distribution, with $0.33 allocable to 2022 for federal income tax purposes and $1.47 allocable to 2023 for federal income tax purposes, and the 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock distribution with a record date of December 30, 2022 was allocable entirely to 2022 for federal income tax purposes.

IIP did not incur any foreign taxes in 2023. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of IIP’s distributions.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

