Innovative Industrial Properties : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 23, 2021

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On December 23, 2021, IIP Operating Partnership, LP (the "Operating Partnership"), the operating partnership of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (the "Company"), and the Company entered into separate privately-negotiated exchange agreements (the "Exchange Agreements") with certain holders of the Operating Partnership's 3.75% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2024 (the "Notes"), pursuant to which the Operating Partnership will deliver and pay an aggregate of (a) 1,684,237 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Common Stock"), and (b) approximately $2.3 million in cash, collectively, in exchange for approximately $110.4 million principal amount of the Notes (the "Exchange Transactions").

The Exchange Transactions are expected to close on or about December 29, 2021. Following the closing of the Exchange Transactions, approximately $33.4 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding with terms unchanged.

The Exchange Transactions are being conducted as a private placement and the shares of Common Stock to be issued in the Exchange Transactions will be issued under the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), afforded by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be institutional "accredited investors" within the meaning of Rule 501(a)(1), (2), (3) or (7) of Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act that are also "qualified institutional buyers" within the meaning of Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act. The Company is relying on this exemption from registration based on the representations made by the holders of the Notes participating in the Exchange Transactions.

This Current Report on Form 8-K does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering would be unlawful.

