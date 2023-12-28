By Josh Beckerman

Shares of blank-check company Innovative International Acquisition were recently down 27% to $8.40 after it reported a non-redemption agreement with Meteora Capital as well as an underwriting fee revision and an agreement for the sale of a convertible note.

Three Meteora funds agreed to reverse the redemption of a total of 150,000 Class A shares.

On Dec. 21, Innovative International Acquisition said shareholders approved its combination with India-based car-sharing platform Zoomcar and said stockholders holding 98.7% of all outstanding public shares validly elected to redeem their public shares.

