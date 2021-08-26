Innovative MedTech Announces Subsidiary SarahCare Renews Agreements for Adult Day Care Franchises in Texas

BLUE ISLAND, Ill., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: IMTH), a provider of health and wellness services, announces today that the Company’s subsidiary, SarahCare®, has renewed the agreements of two SarahCare® franchises.



The renewal agreements, each valid for another five years, enable these independently owned SarahCare® franchise Centers to continue providing comprehensive adult day services. The two franchises are in The Woodlands, Texas, and in Kingwood, Texas. These two Centers provide adult day services in an area where nearly 30% of the population are aged 65 or older and reside within a 20-minute drive or shuttle bus distance to SarahCare® Centers. Daily transportation services for families are provided by the Centers. The Woodlands, Texas community won a Special Award for Excellence in 1994 from the Urban Land Institute and in 2021 was rated the #1 "Best City to Live in America" by Niche.com.

“It is tremendously important for SarahCare to continue to provide daily essential services for older adults, including Veterans – especially during these challenging times. SarahCare Centers fill a gap by providing a critically important option for older individuals and their families: offering daily essential medical needs, and mental and physical stimulation, all offered in a supportive and safe environment that adheres to strict public health protocols. This service option provides much needed daily respite to caregivers, while ensuring families safely regroup each day. Most importantly, these service offerings prevent early and unnecessary nursing home admissions,” stated SarahCare® CEO and President Merle Griff.

About the Adult Day Care Services Market

According to the National Adult Day Services Association (NADSA), Adult Day Services is a system of professionally delivered, integrated, home and community-based, therapeutic, social and health-related services provided to individuals to sustain living within the community. Key findings from a MetLife survey found that adult day services are a growing source of long-term care and are a preferred platform for chronic disease management. There is a heightened focus on prevention and health maintenance — nearly 80% of centers offer physical activity programs to address cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Adult Day Services are an essential source of support for family caregivers and enhances their overall quality of life.

About SarahCare®

The Company operates 2 unique and 24 franchised locations in the United States. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs on a daily basis to nursing care and salon services. Those who visit benefit from these services that include specialized dietary menus and engaging social activities allowing them to continue to lead active and enriched lives. SarahCare® operates according to strict Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) standards, which provides accreditation standards for human-services field organizations worldwide.

About Innovative MedTech, Inc.

Innovative MedTech, Inc. is based in Blue Island, IL. The Company is a provider of health and wellness services, including SarahCare, an adult day care center provider. For more information, please visit: https://innovativemedtechinc.com and https://sarahcare.com.

