Item 4.01. Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

On June 10, 2024, Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "our") retained Astra Audit & Advisory LLC ("Astra"), as our new independent registered public accounting firm, to audit our financial statements for the fiscal years ending June 30, 2024. The appointment of Astra was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. As a result of our engagement of Astra on June 10, 2024, we dismissed Accell Audit & Compliance, P.A. ("Accell") as our independent auditor.

During the two most recent fiscal years (June 30, 2023 and 2022), and through date of dismissal, there were no disagreements with Accell on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreement, if not resolved to the satisfaction of Accell, would have caused Accell to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement in its report. There have been no reportable events as provided in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K up to and including the dismissal of Accell, except that such reports contained an explanatory paragraph in respect to uncertainty as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Accell's report on the consolidated financial statements of the Company as, at, and for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles, except that such reports contained an explanatory paragraph in respect to uncertainty as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and identified certain material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting. There were and are no limitations placed on Accell concerning the inquiry of any matter related to the Company's financial reporting.

On June 29, 2024, the Company provided Accell with a copy of the foregoing disclosure and requested that it furnish the Company with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether it agrees with the statements made therein. A copy of the letter from Accell dated June 29, 2024 is attached hereto as Exhibit 16.1 to this Form 8-K.

During the Company's two most recent fiscal years and any subsequent interim period preceding such engagement, we have not previously consulted with Astra with respect to either (a) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on our financial statements, and no written or oral advice was given to the Company by Astra that Astra concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching its decision as to the accounting, auditing, or financial reporting issue; or (b) any matter that was either the subject of a disagreement, as that term is described in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instruction to Item 304 of Regulation S-K, or a reportable event as that term is described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.