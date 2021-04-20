Log in
    IPSI

INNOVATIVE PAYMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.

(IPSI)
Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Files an Application to Uplist Its Shares on NASDAQ

04/20/2021 | 07:55am EDT
NORTHRIDGE, CA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: IPSI) (“Innovative” or the “Company”), a Southern California based fintech company focused on building a 21st century universal digital payment platform, IPSIPay™, today announced that its Board of Directors has voted to uplist the Company’s shares on NASDAQ.

William Corbett, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "These are exciting days for our company and our shareholders.  Over the past year, with the support and trust of our investment banker, our retail and institutional shareholders, we have achieved significant milestones. We have eliminated all our toxic debt, we have raised significant capital, and we have increased our shareholders value. The culmination of these achievements, along with the fulfillment of regulatory standards, warrants the need for our Company to join NASDAQ.

“Moreover, we are in the process of launching our universal digital marketplace platform, which will encompass prepaid cards, money transmittal domestically and abroad, and the emergence of our digital currency. I believe there is a tremendous opportunity for our Company in the digital payment world and our potential uplisting on Nasdaq will provide us with increased visibility, additional liquidity, and enhanced shareholder value.”

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc.

 Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. strives to offer cutting edge digital payment solutions for consumers and service providers. Innovative Payment Solutions Inc.’s ecosystem will span multiple devices such as self-service kiosks, mobile applications and POS terminals offering alternative payment methods to meet the needs of consumers and service providers. (investor.ipsipay.com)

Forward-Looking Statements:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These statements include, without limitation, statements related to the intended use of proceeds. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our ability to execute our business model and strategic plan for 2021, our ability to position Innovative for future profitability, our ability to successfully list shares on NASDAQ, our ability to enhance shareholder value, our ability to launch our universal digital marketplace platform, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to the economy in California and Mexico, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The Company makes no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements, except as required by law. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

For investor inquiries please call (866) 477-4729 or email investors@ipsipay.com.


