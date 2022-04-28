Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Innovative-RFK S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    MLIRF   IT0005391161

INNOVATIVE-RFK S.P.A.

(MLIRF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/29 05:30:21 am EDT
2.060 EUR    0.00%
11:44aINNOVATIVE RFK S P A : General Assembly (Postponement to the second call)
PU
04/15INNOVATIVE RFK S P A : Letter to Shareholders
PU
04/07Innovative-RFK S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Innovative RFK S p A : General Assembly (Postponement to the second call)

04/28/2022 | 11:44am EDT
General Assembly (Postponement to the second call)
28 Apr 2022 16:51 CEST

Company Name

INNOVATIVE RFK SPA

ISN

IT0005391161

Market

Euronext Access

Symbol

MLIRF

innovative - RFK SpA

Press release

GENERAL ASSEMBLY (ordinary and extraordinary) POSTPONEMENT TO THE SECOND CALL

The Shareholders are kindly advised that - on the basis of the information available - it is deemed as appropriate to believe that the General Assembly of Shareholders of Innovative - RFK S.p.A - called at the office of the Italian Public Notary Amedeo Venditti, in Milan (Italy), via Santa Marta No. 19, in the first call for the day 29 April 2022, at 11.00 a.m., and, if necessary, in the second call for the day 31 May 2022, at the same place and time, shall take place in the second call, on 31 May 2022 at 11 a.m. at the office of the Italian Public Notary Amedeo Venditti, in Milan (Italy), via Santa Marta No. 19. Please refer to the procedures of participation to and voting for the General Assembly at issue as indicated in the call of notice published on 31 March 2022 "Il Sole 24 ore" and the Website of the issuer innovative - RFK

https://www.innovative-rfk.it/assemblee-degli-azionisti/#assemblee

Milan, 28 April 2022 For the Board of Directors The Chairman of the Board of Directors (Massimo Laccisaglia)

comunicato-seconda-convocazione-assemblea28-04-2022.pdf

Source

INNOVATIVE RFK SPA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Innovative-Rfk S.p.A. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 15:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 20,2 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart INNOVATIVE-RFK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Innovative-RFK S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paolo Pescetto Chief Executive Officer & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNOVATIVE-RFK S.P.A.15.08%21
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-14.79%60 584
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.95%26 779
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-10.04%13 580
HAL TRUST-4.94%12 666
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-15.60%10 588