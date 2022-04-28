Innovative RFK S p A : General Assembly (Postponement to the second call)

General Assembly (Postponement to the second call)

Press release

GENERAL ASSEMBLY (ordinary and extraordinary) POSTPONEMENT TO THE SECOND CALL

The Shareholders are kindly advised that - on the basis of the information available - it is deemed as appropriate to believe that the General Assembly of Shareholders of Innovative - RFK S.p.A - called at the office of the Italian Public Notary Amedeo Venditti, in Milan (Italy), via Santa Marta No. 19, in the first call for the day 29 April 2022, at 11.00 a.m., and, if necessary, in the second call for the day 31 May 2022, at the same place and time, shall take place in the second call, on 31 May 2022 at 11 a.m. at the office of the Italian Public Notary Amedeo Venditti, in Milan (Italy), via Santa Marta No. 19. Please refer to the procedures of participation to and voting for the General Assembly at issue as indicated in the call of notice published on 31 March 2022 "Il Sole 24 ore" and the Website of the issuer innovative - RFK

https://www.innovative-rfk.it/assemblee-degli-azionisti/#assemblee

Milan, 28 April 2022 For the Board of Directors The Chairman of the Board of Directors (Massimo Laccisaglia)

