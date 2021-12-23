Log in
    MLIRF   IT0005391161

INNOVATIVE-RFK S.P.A.

(MLIRF)
Innovative RFK S p A : Paid share capital increase with the exclusion of option right issue of dematerialized no. 593.991 ordinary shares on Decembre 22, 2021

12/23/2021
Paid share capital increase with the exclusion of option right issue of dematerialized no. 593.991 ordinary shares on Decembre 22, 2021
23 Dec 2021 11:09 CET

innovative - RFK SpA Euronext Access Paris IT0005391161 - STOCK MLIRF

Paid share capital increase with the exclusion of option right - issue of n. 593.991 ordinary shares on Decembre 22, 2021 Innovative - RFK SpA confirms that on December 22, 2021 has issued n. 593.991 dematerialised ordinary shares and forwarded related confirmations to the intermediaries involved.

----

Referring to the paid in share capital increase with the exclusion of the right of option pursuant to the fifth paragraph of Article 2441 of the Italian Civil Code (Ref. Press release October 22, 2021 Board of directors meeting October 21, 2021), related issuing of ordinary shares without indication of nominal value and having regular enjoyment and the same characteristics as those in circulation, offered and reserved under subscription to new IRFK investors, the Issuer confirms that:

-on December 22, 2021, it has been issued through Monte titoli no. 593.991 Innovative-RFK S.p.A. ordinary shares in centralized management under dematerialization regime, ISIN code IT0005391161, in favor of related subscribers;

- it made the necessary registrations on Company register;

- it made the relevant notes in the Company Books.

The n. 593.991 Ordinary Shares of Innovative -RFK S.p.A., ISIN code IT0005391161, issued in execution of the resolutions taken by the Extraordinary General Assembly of Innovative - RFK S.p.A. June 9, 2020 and the meeting of the Board of Directors on October 21, 2021 (Board of Directors formalized into notarial minutes in accordance with applicable Law), with reference to the increase in paid share capital with the exclusion of the right of option pursuant to Article 2441, fifth paragraph, of the Italian Civil Code, by issuing ordinary shares without indication of the nominal value, having regular enjoyment and the same characteristics as those in circulation, to be offered and reserved under subscription to new investors. The settlement of the funds took place on a currency date of December 13, 2021.

The issuer has also made use of equity crowdfunding throught the Opstart platform according to related Crowdfunding Regulation.

As a result of this transaction, the share capital of innovative - RFK SpA is equal to Euros 9.995.647, divided into n. 9.995.647 ordinary shares without indication of nominal value.

Innovative-Rfk S.p.A. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 10:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
