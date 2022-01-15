Innovative RFK S p A : Press release Pokescuse

Log in
    MLIRF   IT0005391161

INNOVATIVE-RFK S.P.A.

(MLIRF)
01/15/2022 | 05:35am EST

01/15/2022 | 05:35am EST
Press release Pokescuse
15 Jan 2022 11:20 CET

Company Name

INNOVATIVE RFK SPA

ISN

IT0005391161

Market

Euronext Access

Symbol

MLIRF

PRESS RELEASE

INNOVATIVE-RFK S.P.A. ENTERS IN THE SHARES CAPITAL OF ZUCLEM S.R.L. (POKESCUSE)

Milan, January 15, 2022 - Innovative - RFK S.p.A., a holding company listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, announces the entry, for a 10% stake and a call for a further 8% to be exercised by 2023, in the share capital of the innovative startup Zuclem S.r.l., owner of the "PokeScuse" brand with which the so-called "PokeScuse" are marketed. poke bowl - a dish of Hawaiian cuisine that is receiving considerable feedback from consumers. The operation shall be functional to the further expansion of the poke bars of the chain, already present with over 30 points of sale on the national territory.

The Company Zuclem, founded in 2019, is today one of the main chains in the sector and it is preparing to close the 2021 financial year with 30 direct and franchised stores, an aggregate turnover of over € 10 million, a growth of more than 600% compared to 2020 and a margin per store of over 20%. The Company has also developed an innovative management software for the coordination and operational optimization of the various points of sale. The bowls are assembled with a mix of proteins (mainly fish, or proteins of vegetable origin), carbohydrates (rice, cereals, ...), vegetables and sauces, are therefore very appreciated by those who focus on a tasty and healthy cuisine. Moreover, being easily transportable, they are also required as a product for food delivery, that is, for those who need a quick lunch at home or in the office.

"We are excited to become a partner of a reality like Pokescuse - says Antonello Carlucci, CEO of i-rfk- a company that is defining a new way of doing catering, through a modern, innovative and healthy approach to the world of food. We also appreciated the energy and experience of the team of entrepreneurs who implemented and managed the opening of 30 new stores on the national territory in less than 2 years. We are therefore very pleased to support the growth and to accompany the Company in the further development of the coming years".

Nicolò Zuanon and Christopher Clementi, founders and CEO of Zuclem S.r.l. declare: "We are thrilled to be considered among the leading poke bowl chains in Europe. Thanks also to the help of Innovative - RFK S.p.A. we will consolidate an important development throughout 2022 and we will continue to export our street-fast food philosophy abroad".

Alfredo Mancin, head of development of Zuclem srl declares: "After understanding where the pokescuse brand could be positioned on the market, it was not difficult to outline the strategy to be put into practice - a mix of locations in secondary cities and in the most important historic centers - also taking a look at the shopping centers in which it was interesting to be present. The development so far has been exponential throughout Northern Italy, with a particular focus on Veneto, Friuli and Lombardy. In 2022 we will continue to open further stores in other regions, respecting our strategies and facing increasingly fierce competition".

About innovative - RFK

Innovative - RFK is an investment holding company listed on Euronext Access Paris, which invests mainly in innovative start-ups and innovative SMEs. Partner of Innovative-RFK is the advisory company RedFish Management & Advisory (Kayak Srl) that assisted Innovative-RFK in the transaction together with Avv. Federico Bellan of counsel at AkranIP and counsel of Sixth Sense Srl.

Zuclem was assisted in the transaction by LCA Studio Legale with partner Christian Caserini and Senior Associate Luca Montolivo.

The public deed of subscription by innovative -RFK SpA of the raise of capital of Zuclem Srl (extraordinay assembly on January 15, 2022) has been drawn up by the Public Notary Amedeo Venditti in Milan.

Contacts Innovative - RFK

Website: www.innovative-rfk.it Investor relations I-RFK: investor.relations@innovative-rfk.it Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/innovative-red-fish-kapital/

22-01-14press-release-poke-scuse.docx

Source

INNOVATIVE RFK SPA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Innovative-Rfk S.p.A. published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 10:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 0,13 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
Net income 2020 -0,27 M -0,31 M -0,31 M
Net cash 2020 2,14 M 2,44 M 2,44 M
P/E ratio 2020 -54,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17,9 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 92,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
