Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Innovative-RFK S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLIRF   IT0005391161

INNOVATIVE-RFK S.P.A.

(MLIRF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Innovative RFK S p A : RFK SpA - Meeting of the Board of Directors October 21, 2021

10/22/2021 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Innovative-RFK SpA - Meeting of the Board of Directors October 21, 2021
Subscribe

22 Oct 2021 17:33 CEST

Company Name

INNOVATIVE RFK SPA

ISN

IT0005391161

Market

Euronext Access

Symbol

MLIRF

Press release

Innovative-RFK SpA - Meeting of the Board of Directors of 21 October 2021 (21 October 2021 innovative - RFK S.p.A. - ISIN IT0005391161 - price: 1.80 per ordinary share including a share premium of euro 0.80)

The Board of Directors announce the resolution of approval of a share capital increase - scindible form - for a value up to Euros 2,000,000.00 with additional maximum total share premium of Euros 1,600,000.00 and therefore for a maximum total value equal to Euro 3,600,000; this in execution of the relative statutory delegation as approved by the extraordinary general meeting of the issuer Innovative-RFK SpA on June 10, 2020 (item no. 8 of the relevant Agenda).

The new shares which shall be issued dematerialized, all ordinary shares without indication of the nominal value, having regular fruition and the same characteristics as the outstanding shares at the date of their issue, are offered and reserved for subscription with the exclusion of the option right pursuant to art. 2441 paragraph 5 c c to shareholders or new investors, given the existence of the interest of the company in accordance with the existing applicable Laws and regulations.

The deadline for subscription of the new newly issued shares, pursuant to art. 2439, second paragraph cc., is December 13, 2021.

Ordinary share issue price equal to Euros 1.80, of which Euro 0.80 per share premium.

The dedicated part of beforesaid total offer to be made through online portal, pursuant to the "Regulation on funding of capital through online portals", is identified as equal to maximum Euros 1,700,000.00 with a maximum total share premium equal to Euro 1,360,000.00, and therefore for a maximum relating funding of Euro 3,060,000.00 and shall be carried out through the authorized crowdfunding platform Opstart S.r.l..

The minimum amount of capital increase which can be subscribed by each shareholders or new investor is equal to Euro 5,400.

Admission to trading of the new shares on Euronext Access Paris shall be done within related terms. Notarial certification of the public notary minutes dated October 21, 2021 Rep. n. 19.040/7.293 of Notary Amedeo Venditti of Milan Italy is herewith attached together with Italian press release.

For Information info@innovative-rfk.it

innovative-rfkcomunicato-aucap-21-10-2021-final.pdf

Source

INNOVATIVE RFK SPA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Innovative-Rfk S.p.A. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 15:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INNOVATIVE-RFK S.P.A.
11:44aINNOVATIVE RFK S P A : RFK SpA - Meeting of the Board of Directors October 21, 2021
PU
09/15INNOVATIVE RFK S P A : ISSUE OF THE BOND "INNOVATIVE-RFK S.P.A. – 4% 2021 – 20..
PU
06/29Red Raion S.R.L. announced that it has received funding from Innovative-RFK S.p.A.
CI
06/25INNOVATIVE RFK S P A : ENTERS IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF INNOVATIVE – SME RED RAION SRL
PU
05/28INNOVATIVE RFK S P A : Board od Directors meeting (May 27, 2021)
PU
05/28INNOVATIVE RFK S P A : GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING INNOVATIVE-RFK S.P.A. Second call May..
PU
04/01INNOVATIVE RFK S P A : BOARD OF DIRECTORS Meeting OF MARCH 31, 2021
PU
2020Innovative-RFK S.p.A. acquired 20% stake in Web Al Chilo S.R.L.
CI
2020INNOVATIVE &NDASH; RFK SPA : Websolute subsidiary , Paolo Pescetto appointed Director of t..
PU
2020INNOVATIVE RFK S P A : – RFK SpA calling an extraordinary shareholders' meeting (Sep..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,13 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
Net income 2020 -0,27 M -0,32 M -0,32 M
Net cash 2020 2,14 M 2,49 M 2,49 M
P/E ratio 2020 -54,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,9 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 92,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart INNOVATIVE-RFK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Innovative-RFK S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paolo Pescetto Chief Executive Officer & Partner
Hasmonai Hazan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNOVATIVE-RFK S.P.A.12.50%20
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)32.38%70 210
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.57%26 277
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA19.34%17 404
HAL TRUST30.05%15 120
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)2.33%14 102