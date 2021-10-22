Innovative RFK S p A : RFK SpA - Meeting of the Board of Directors October 21, 2021

Innovative-RFK SpA - Meeting of the Board of Directors October 21, 2021

Press release

Innovative-RFK SpA - Meeting of the Board of Directors of 21 October 2021 (21 October 2021 innovative - RFK S.p.A. - ISIN IT0005391161 - price: 1.80 per ordinary share including a share premium of euro 0.80)

The Board of Directors announce the resolution of approval of a share capital increase - scindible form - for a value up to Euros 2,000,000.00 with additional maximum total share premium of Euros 1,600,000.00 and therefore for a maximum total value equal to Euro 3,600,000; this in execution of the relative statutory delegation as approved by the extraordinary general meeting of the issuer Innovative-RFK SpA on June 10, 2020 (item no. 8 of the relevant Agenda).

The new shares which shall be issued dematerialized, all ordinary shares without indication of the nominal value, having regular fruition and the same characteristics as the outstanding shares at the date of their issue, are offered and reserved for subscription with the exclusion of the option right pursuant to art. 2441 paragraph 5 c c to shareholders or new investors, given the existence of the interest of the company in accordance with the existing applicable Laws and regulations.

The deadline for subscription of the new newly issued shares, pursuant to art. 2439, second paragraph cc., is December 13, 2021.

Ordinary share issue price equal to Euros 1.80, of which Euro 0.80 per share premium.

The dedicated part of beforesaid total offer to be made through online portal, pursuant to the "Regulation on funding of capital through online portals", is identified as equal to maximum Euros 1,700,000.00 with a maximum total share premium equal to Euro 1,360,000.00, and therefore for a maximum relating funding of Euro 3,060,000.00 and shall be carried out through the authorized crowdfunding platform Opstart S.r.l..

The minimum amount of capital increase which can be subscribed by each shareholders or new investor is equal to Euro 5,400.

Admission to trading of the new shares on Euronext Access Paris shall be done within related terms. Notarial certification of the public notary minutes dated October 21, 2021 Rep. n. 19.040/7.293 of Notary Amedeo Venditti of Milan Italy is herewith attached together with Italian press release.

