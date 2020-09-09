Innovative RFK S p A : – RFK SpA calling an extraordinary shareholders' meeting (September 24-25 2020)

Innovative - RFK SpA calling an extraordinary shareholders' meeting (September 24-25 2020)

Agenda

1) Proposal of Articles of Association amendments, regarding, in particular, art. 2 (object) in order to clarify that the purchase of shareholdings is carried out for business purposes; art. 10 (withdrawal) in order to introduce a clause that recognizes the right of withdrawal in favor of shareholders even in the cases provided for by art. 24, paragraph 1, lett. a) of the Consob crowdfunding Regulation 18592/2013 (so-called Crowdfunding Regulation).

The proposed amendments to the Articles of Association do not give the right of withdrawal to shareholders who do not participate in the relative approval, as they do not fall within any of the cases of withdrawal pursuant to the Articles of Association and the applicable legal provisions.

The full text of the notice of meeting, which contains, among other things, information regarding: the share capital the right to participate and vote in the Shareholders' Meeting (record date 15 September 2020); to participate exclusively by proxy to the representative designated by the company; the availability of the documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meeting (including, in particular, that relating to the Articles of Association, is available on the Company's website at www.innovative-rfk.it

(Full text of notice of call is also herewith attached)

innovative-rfk-x-24ore-9-9.pdf

