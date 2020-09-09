Log in
INNOVATIVE-RFK S.P.A.

(MLIRF)
Innovative RFK S p A : – RFK SpA calling an extraordinary shareholders' meeting (September 24-25 2020)

09/09/2020 | 11:05am EDT
Innovative - RFK SpA calling an extraordinary shareholders' meeting (September 24-25 2020)

09 Sep 2020 17:00 CEST

Innovative - RFK SpA calling an extraordinary shareholders' meeting for 24 September 2020 in first call and 25 September 2020 in second call both at h 11 am in the office of Public notary Mr Amedeo Venditti of Milan (Italy)

Agenda

1) Proposal of Articles of Association amendments, regarding, in particular, art. 2 (object) in order to clarify that the purchase of shareholdings is carried out for business purposes; art. 10 (withdrawal) in order to introduce a clause that recognizes the right of withdrawal in favor of shareholders even in the cases provided for by art. 24, paragraph 1, lett. a) of the Consob crowdfunding Regulation 18592/2013 (so-called Crowdfunding Regulation).

The proposed amendments to the Articles of Association do not give the right of withdrawal to shareholders who do not participate in the relative approval, as they do not fall within any of the cases of withdrawal pursuant to the Articles of Association and the applicable legal provisions.

The full text of the notice of meeting, which contains, among other things, information regarding: the share capital the right to participate and vote in the Shareholders' Meeting (record date 15 September 2020); to participate exclusively by proxy to the representative designated by the company; the availability of the documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meeting (including, in particular, that relating to the Articles of Association, is available on the Company's website at www.innovative-rfk.it

(Full text of notice of call is also herewith attached)

innovative-rfk-x-24ore-9-9.pdf

Disclaimer

Innovative-Rfk S.p.A. published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 15:04:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 0,20 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
Net income 2019 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net cash 2019 2,73 M 3,23 M 3,23 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 14,5 M 17,1 M 17,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Hasmonai Hazan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOVATIVE-RFK S.P.A.0.00%17
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.92%24 430
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB1.81%11 612
KINNEVIK AB36.97%9 857
LIFCO AB (PUBL)15.38%6 805
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%5 001
