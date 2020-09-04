Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc.    ISSC

INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS AND SUPPORT, INC.

(ISSC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. : Announces Special Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend in the amount of $0.65 per share. The dividend will be payable on or about October 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2020.

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (www.innovative-ss.com) is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS), AutoThrottle Systems and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

This release may contain certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors such as those discussed in filings made by the Company with the SEC, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS AND SUPPORT, INC.
02:31pINNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS & SUPPORT, INC. : Announces Special Cash Dividend
BU
09/01INNOVATIVE AND SUPPORT : Eclipse Synthetic Vision and Autothrottle Kit Available..
BU
08/10INNOVATIVE AND SUPPORT : SOLUTIONS & SUPPORT INC Management's Discussion and Ana..
AQ
08/10INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS & SUPPORT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/05INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS & SUPPORT, INC. : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Finan..
BU
08/04INNOVATIVE AND SUPPORT : IS&S ThrustSense® Autothrottle System with LifeGuard&tr..
BU
07/27INNOVATIVE AND SUPPORT : Solutions & Support Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnin..
BU
05/15INNOVATIVE AND SUPPORT : SOLUTIONS & SUPPORT INC Management's Discussion and Ana..
AQ
05/14INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS & SUPPORT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
05/13INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS & SUPPORT, INC. : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Fina..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17,6 M - -
Net income 2019 1,85 M - -
Net cash 2019 22,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 42,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 119 M 119 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,62x
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS AND SUPPORT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shahram Askarpour President
Relland M. Winand Chief Financial Officer
Winston J. Churchill Independent Director
Robert E. Mittelstaedt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS AND SUPPORT, INC.20.21%119
SAFRAN-29.04%49 305
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-11.82%26 768
HEICO CORPORATION-0.58%13 702
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-37.27%10 016
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO., LTD.45.54%9 778
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group