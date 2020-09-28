Innovent Biologics : Announces to Host 2020 Virtual R&D Day on November 10th

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, announces that it will host an online virtual R&D day to mainly discuss the Company's pipeline and research. The event will be conducted in two separate sessions, including one Mandarin session (8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on November 10th, China time) and one English session (9:00 p.m. to 01:00 a.m. (+1 day) November 10th, China time). The agenda and registration information are as follows.

Mandarin Session*

Tuesday, November 10th, 2020

08:00 am - 12:00 pm China/Singapore

English Session*

Tuesday, November 10th, 2020

09:00 pm - 01:00 am (+1 day) China/Singapore

08:00 am - 12:00 pm U.S. (EST)

01:00 pm - 05:00 pm UK (London Time)

English Session Agenda (China Time)

09:00 pm - 09:30 pm Company Development and Long-term Vision

09:30 pm - 12:00 am Presentation and Discussion on R&D

12:00 am - 01:00 am (+1 day) Panel Discussion

Main Speakers

Dr. Michael Yu Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Ronnie Ede Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director

Mr. Min Liu Chief Commercial Officer

Leaders of R&D Team/Clinical Team/Commercial Team/CMC Team/BD Team

Chair: Ms. Anna Zhu, Senior Director of Investor Relation

Registration Information

Mandarin session registration link: https://b.eqxiu.com/s/vVLSC926 English session registration link: https://i.eqxiu.com/s/GVhQdkvs In order to join the conference call, investors and analysts must pre-register using the link above. Registration is already open. Please pre-register before November 8 th（China Time）. Once registered and confirmed, an email will be sent with important details for this event such as the link and password. This password is to be kept confidential and not share with other participants. Should you have any inquiry, please contact ir@innoventbio.com

*The event will be conducted in one Mandarin session and one English session that share the same content. Please feel free to sign up your preferred session.

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop and commercialize high quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high-quality innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 23 valuable assets in the fields of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune diseases and other major therapeutic areas, with three products, TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab injection) and SULINNO® (adalimumab injection), on market, one asset under NDA review with priority review status, four assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and additional 15 molecules in or close to clinical trials. TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) has been the only PD-1 inhibitor included in the NRDL since 2019.

Innovent has built an international team with expertise in cutting-edge biological drug development and commercialization. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, Alector, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hanmi and other international partners. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com.

SOURCE Innovent Biologics, Inc.