ROCKVILLE, Md. and SUZHOU, China, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic, ophthalmology and other major diseases, announces that the New Drug Application (NDA) for mazdutide (Innovent R&D code: IBI362), a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist, has been accepted by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China, for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight.

Mazdutide is the first GLP-1R/GCGR dual agonist to successfully complete Phase 3 trials in support of a NDA submission. As a new generation of weight-loss drugs activating both GLP-1 and glucagon receptors, mazdutide could bring an efficacious, safe and easy-to-use treatment option to the vast and ever-growing population with overweight or obesity in China.

In January 2024, the Phase 3 GLORY-1 (NCT05607680) clinical trial of mazdutide in Chinese adults with overweight or obesity met the primary endpoints and all key secondary endpoints. Mazdutide 4 mg and 6 mg showed superiority over placebo in terms of body weight reduction and multiple weight-related and cardiometabolic endpoints. The safety profile was similar to that observed in previous clinical studies of mazdutide, with no new safety signals observed. Innovent will release detailed results from the GLORY-1 study in medical conferences or journals later in 2024.

Professor Linong Ji, the leading principal investigator of the study, Peking University People's Hospital, stated, "With early prevention and timely intervention of overweight and obesity, the risks for numerous chronic diseases such as cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and fatty liver could be effectively reduced, which would improve quality of life and alleviate disease burdens. However, weight loss and management through lifestyle intervention alone is usually difficult to achieve or maintain for many people living with obesity or overweight. Safe and efficacious weight management pharmacotherapies could significantly reduce body weight and improve weight-related cardiometabolic risk factors and health-related outcomes. I'm encouraged by the robust weight-loss efficacy, cardiometabolic benefits and favorable safety of mazdutide. Together with the other investigators in the study, I'm proud of its NDA submission as an innovative anti-obesity pharmacotherapy in China. We are hopeful for the approval of mazdutide, which will benefit hundreds of millions of Chinese people with obesity or overweight."

Dr. Lei Qian, Vice President of Clinical Development of Innovent, stated, "With regulatory acceptance of the first NDA, mazdutide continues to pioneer the clinical development of GLP-1R/GCGR dual agonists. As a next-generation GLP-1-based anti-obesity drug, mazdutide has demonstrated robust weight-loss efficacy and cardiometabolic benefits in several clinical trials with more than one thousand subjects enrolled. We will communicate closely with the NMPA and expect to provide a safe and effective weight management medication for Chinese people with overweight or obesity soon. We are also developing mazdutide for other indications based on scientific evidence and unmet medical needs. Innovent will continue strategically building our next-generation product pipeline in the cardiovascular and metabolic (CVM) field and help people pursue a healthy life."

About Obesity

As a chronic disease with complex underlying causes, obesity is one of the leading risk factors for type 2 diabetes, fatty liver, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, kidney diseases, joint diseases, sleep apnea and cancers. With economic development and related lifestyle changes, the number of people with overweight and obesity in China has jumped to the highest in the world[1]. The incidence and mortality of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and certain tumors are also higher in the population with severe obesity. Deaths caused by overweight and obesity in China accounted for 11.1% of deaths related to chronic non-communicable diseases in 2019, a significant increase from 5.7% in 1990[2]. Overweight and obesity have become serious health problems. Lifestyle intervention is a basic treatment option for people with overweight or obesity. However, a considerable percentage of people fail to achieve desired weight loss goals based on lifestyle intervention only and may require pharmacological intervention. Traditional pharmacological therapies in China have limited efficacy and multiple safety issues, highlighting the unmet clinical need for more effective and safe therapies for people with obesity in China.

About Mazdutide (IBI362)

Innovent entered into an exclusive license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) for the development and potential commercialization of OXM3 (also known as mazdutide), a GLP-1R and GCGR dual agonist, in China. As a mammalian oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue, with the effects of GLP-1 receptor agonists to promote insulin secretion, lowering blood glucose and reducing body weight, mazdutide may also increase energy expenditure and improve hepatic fat metabolism through the activation of glucagon receptor. Mazdutide has demonstrated robust weight loss and glucose-lowering effects in clinical studies as well as improvements in multiple cardio-metabolic indicators including reducing waist circumference, blood lipids, blood pressure, blood uric acid, liver enzymes, liver fat content and improved insulin sensitivity. Currently, five Phase 3 studies of mazdutide in Chinese adults with overweight or obesity (GLORY-1 and GLORY-2) and type 2 diabetic (DREAMS-1, DREAMS-2 and DREAMS-3) subjects are underway, where GLORY-1 study has met the primary and all key secondary endpoints.

In February 2024, the first NDA of mazdutide was accepted by the CDE of the NMPA of China for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight.

