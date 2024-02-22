Brands & Agencies Empowered to Understand the Combination of End Publishers & Sellers that Drove Performance Insights Inform Optimizations to Cut Waste & Find the Most Effective Supply Paths

Innovid (NYSE: CTV), an independent platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising across connected TV (CTV), linear TV, and digital, today announced the availability of publisher-level outcomes analysis for all DSP and SSP campaigns. The first-of-its-kind offering helps brands and agencies break down silos inherent in DSP and SSP reporting to understand, assess, and compare performance across all of their media buys through a granular and unbiased measurement lens.

The addition of this breakout analysis within InnovidXP augments the previously provided DSP and SSP reach, frequency, and unique reach, and offers a new level of transparency and granularity for campaigns and performance-driven optimization. Advertisers ultimately benefit through increased visibility into inventory performance, publisher-level impression details, device transparency, and how their campaigns performed across all of their investment strategies. These additional insights allow advertisers to find the most effective supply paths to optimize campaigns and drive ROI.

“As TV becomes 100% digital, a new world of transparent measurement is opening up across the advertising ecosystem, allowing buyers and sellers to identify optimizations and improve efficiency to decrease waste and strengthen performance,” said Blair Robertson, Head of Product Strategy, Innovid. “With InnovidXP, advertisers can optimize every part of their investment.”

Fueled by the scale and automation of Innovid’s ad server – which processes more than one billion video impressions and collects over six billion data points a day – InnovidXP delivers an unrivaled view of the converged TV universe and powerful, granular, always-on insights on all aspects of TV campaigns in one platform.

Robertson continued: “With so many ways to buy inventory, advertisers are challenged to understand where their ads landed, the outcomes they drove, and the performance of DSP and SSP partners. While most DSPs and SSPs provide measurement insights, there has never been a way to consistently compare them within a campaign. Now, with InnovidXP, brands and agencies get a chance to ‘see past their buys’ and start optimizing toward KPIs based on real-time, unbiased analysis.”

To learn more about InnovidXP, visit www.innovid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240222194274/en/