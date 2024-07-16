Innovid (NYSE: CTV), an independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising across connected TV (CTV), linear, and digital, today announced that it will release second quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day. Zvika Netter, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Anthony Callini, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

The conference call will be available via webcast at investors.innovid.com. To participate via telephone, please dial (+1) 877-407-3211 (toll free) or (+1) 201-389-0862 (toll-free international). Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the Innovid Investor Relations website.

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) is an independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising across connected TV (CTV), linear, and digital. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investments across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit https://www.innovid.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

