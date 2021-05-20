Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Innoviva, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INVA   US45781M1018

INNOVIVA, INC.

(INVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Britain's GSK exits U.S. drugmaker Innoviva in $392 million deal

05/20/2021 | 11:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A GlaxoSmithKline plant is seen in Montrose, Scotland, Britain

(Reuters) -GlaxoSmithKline has sold its entire stake in Innoviva back to the U.S.-based company for about $392 million, the British drugmaker said on Thursday, as it simplifies operations ahead of a split into two businesses.

The London-listed company sold its stake of about 32% in Nasdaq-listed Innoviva for $12.25 per share, a marginal discount to the stock's closing price of $12.29 on Wednesday.

GSK will give details in June on its plan to separate next year into an over-the-counter products business and another for prescription drugs and vaccines. Preparations have hurt earnings, but the company hopes the streamlining will pay off in the long term.

Innoviva, which has five employees according to its 2020 report, mainly manages the rights to a number of respiratory drugs.

Innoviva, formerly Theravance Inc, was separated from a company now known as Theravance Biopharma in 2014 to operate as a pure product portfolio company.

Shares of GSK were 0.3% lower at 1,361.3 pence by 1427 GMT (10:27 a.m. ET), while Innoviva gained 5.1% to about $13.

Existing royalty payment contracts between the companies on respiratory treatments are not affected by the share sale, GSK said, adding the disposal frees up capital for more investments.

GSK pays royalties to Innoviva on lung drugs Trelegy Ellipta, Relvar/Breo Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta that were co-developed with Theravance.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
All news about INNOVIVA, INC.
10:59aGLAXOSMITHKLINE  : GSK Sells Back Entire Stake In Innoviva for $392 Million
MT
10:16aINNOVIVA  : To Buy Back GlaxoSmithKline's Stake For $392 Million
MT
10:09aInnoviva Buys Back GlaxoSmithKline's Stake for $392 Million
DJ
09:47aSTREET COLOR : Innoviva to Repurchase GlaxoSmithKline's 32% Stake in Innoviva fo..
MT
09:41aINNOVIVA  : Announces Strategic Repurchase of GSK's Equity Stake
BU
04/28INNOVIVA : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28INNOVIVA, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
04/28INNOVIVA  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
04/28INNOVIVA  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
03/31Arbitrator Rules Against Theravance Biopharma in Trelegy Royalties Case Again..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 246 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 421 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 246 M 1 246 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,36x
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart INNOVIVA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Innoviva, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOVIVA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,00 $
Last Close Price 12,29 $
Spread / Highest target -18,6%
Spread / Average Target -18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pavel Raifeld Chief Executive Officer
George W. Bickerstaff Chairman
Jules Haimovitz Independent Director
Sarah J. Schlesinger Independent Director
Mark A. Dipaolo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOVIVA, INC.-0.81%1 246
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.07%447 888
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.47%292 914
PFIZER, INC.8.80%222 956
ABBVIE INC.8.12%204 617
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.98%200 944