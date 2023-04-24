Innoviz Sets First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Wednesday, May 17 at 9:00 a.m. ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a technology leader of high performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced that it will release its earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 before the market opens.

Innoviz will host a conference call and webinar on the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its operational and financial results followed by a question-and-answer session for the investment community. Operational and financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Investors are invited to attend by registering in advance here. All relevant information will be sent upon registration.

A replay of the webinar will also be available shortly after the call in the Investors section of Innoviz's website for 90 days.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit www.innoviz-tech.com

