INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Innoviz Technologies : Q3 2021 Earnings Call Presentation

11/14/2021
Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, the markets in which Innoviz operates and Innoviz's projected revenue and other future financial and operational results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 21, 2021 and other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward- looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

© Innoviz Technologies Ltd. 2018 All Rights Reserved - Proprietary & Confidential. No Part of this Document May be Reproduced or Disclosed in Any Manner

L2+/L3 Passenger Cars are the key market

Highest cost sensitivity

Industrialization experience

Highest performance requirements

Sensitivity to size / power

High standards of reliability

Tier1 dependency

  • Perception software

Aligned with Innoviz's unique advantages

Largest market until 2030

High customer loyalty over years

Shorter validation process

Market consolidation (6m-12m)

Customer value is proven

Several lead customers

  • OEM financial motivation is proven

TRADITIONAL TIER 1/ TIER 2 RESPONSIBILITY

Tier 2

Technology

Prototype

Components

Tier 1

OEM

Design for manufacturing

Direct support and car Integration

Project management

Sample and high-volume Manufacturing

Operating system SW Base SW / AUTOSAR

Legal / Warranty / Liability / Pricing to OEM

Design validation & Production validation

ACTUAL SHARE OF RESPONSIBILITIES

INNOVIZ

Tier 1

OEM

Technology and unique components

Direct support and car Integration

Design for Manufacturing

Project management

Sample production

High-volume manufacturing

Project management

Operating system SW Base SW & AUTOSAR

Manufacturing tools; testers

Legal / Warranty / Liability/ Pricing to OEM

Perception SW

Design & production validation

Disclaimer

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
05:30pINNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES : Q3 2021 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
11/10Innoviz Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Results - For..
PU
11/10Earnings Flash (INVZ) INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q3 Revenue $2.1M, vs. Street Est of $2..
MT
11/10Earnings Flash (INVZ) INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q3 Loss $-0.20
MT
11/10Innoviz Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Results
PR
11/09Innoviz Technologies Shares Rise 12% After Supporting Nvidia Platform
DJ
11/09Innoviz Perception Solution Supported on NVIDIA DRIVE Platform
PR
11/09Innoviz Perception Solution Supported on NVIDIA DRIVE Platform
CI
11/03NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
11/03Innoviz Teams Up With JueFX to Provide Traffic Data for Autonomous Vehicles in China
MT
Analyst Recommendations on INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8,00 M - -
Net income 2021 -149 M - -
Net cash 2021 214 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,46x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 719 M 719 M -
EV / Sales 2021 63,2x
EV / Sales 2022 25,7x
Nbr of Employees 369
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,38 $
Average target price 9,67 $
Spread / Average Target 79,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Omer David Keilaf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eldar Cegla Chief Financial Officer
Amichai Steimberg Chairman
Oren Buskila Chief Research & Development Officer
Yair Alpern Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD.0.00%719
NVIDIA CORPORATION132.78%758 534
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.96%563 400
BROADCOM INC.26.85%231 831
INTEL CORPORATION0.98%204 611
QUALCOMM, INC.8.27%184 733