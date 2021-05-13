Innoviz Technologies : Q1 2021 Earnings Call Presentation

Q1 2021 Earnings Call
May 2021
New Design Win: Multi-Year Autonomous Shuttle Program
Expected to Generate Hundreds of Millions in Revenue
Reaching L4 ›
› A Number of Sensors
Autonomy
Around
Operating in ›
› Detecting the Smallest
Geo-Fenced Area
Obstacles
>$400M Revenues ›
› Service launch by 2022
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xO0dl0az72o
Dr. Nicolai Martin, Senior Vice President Automated Driving Development BMW Group
"The BMW iX is the first model from the BMW Group to offer automated driving and parking functions based on a new technology toolkit
…in the medium term, highly automated driving (Level 3). We will continue with the rollout of the toolkit and deploy it, for example, in the next- generation BMW 7 Series and BMW 5 Series
models." April 8, 2021
https://www.autonomousvehicleinternational.com/features/interview-dr-nicolai-martin-svp-bmw-automated-driving-development.html
