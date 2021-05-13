Innoviz Technologies : Q1 2021 Earnings Call Presentation

Dr. Nicolai Martin, Senior Vice President Automated Driving Development BMW Group

"The BMW iX is the first model from the BMW Group to offer automated driving and parking functions based on a new technology toolkit

…in the medium term, highly automated driving (Level 3). We will continue with the rollout of the toolkit and deploy it, for example, in the next- generation BMW 7 Series and BMW 5 Series

models." April 8, 2021